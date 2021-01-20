Casi Davis Smolders In Gold Monokini As She Reminds Her Instagram Followers To 'Drink Some Water'

Instagram model Casi Davis impressed her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 20, showed the celebrity sitting at the beach. In the caption, she reminded her fans that they should always stay hydrated. However, for many, it was all about Casi's flawless figure rather than about how much they had drunk recently.

Sharing several snaps, Casi sat on a sandy beach. She wore a gold monokini that crisscrossed her chest and wrapped around her neck. Sitting side-on to the camera, some of her bare midriff could be seen, and the fact that the bathing suit appeared to be thong-backed.

Casi's long golden locks were damp and slicked back off her pretty face, giving the impression that she had just returned from a dip in the ocean. She held a glass carafe in her hands and the series of shots depicted her drinking from it.

The first pic showed Casi staring directly at the camera, the water container pressed to her plump lips as she did so. Next, she looked down at the bottle as she prepared to take a delicate sip. Finally, she appeared to forgo the drink and opted to pour the liquid over her chest instead, teasing her intended audience as she did so.

Casi's followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within three hours, the set had already garnered close to 8,000 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

"Yes Ma'am. grabbing a glass now! Glad you care," a user declared in the comments section.

"I'm influenced to hydrate now," a fan remarked.

However, for others, it was all about Casi and her stunning outfit.

"Such a beauty," one follower stated.

"Stunning pictures babe," a fourth person wrote, also adding the heart-eyes and star emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to forgo words entirely and use emoji instead as a way to convey how they felt about Casi's latest update. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, the water emoji was also prevalent, which came as no surprise considering the Instagram sensation's caption.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this was not the first time that Casi had shared an update featuring the stunning swimwear. On Tuesday, January 12, she opted to forgo the drink bottle and simply show off her killer curves. Standing in the water, she also wore a white shirt that was wet and semi-transparent, much to the delight of her admirers. They then dove into the comments section in order to show their appreciation.