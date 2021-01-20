Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Backside & Frontside In A Tiny String Bikini
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Yaslen Clemente treated her fans to a great view of her bombshell curves in the latest update that she shared on her Instagram feed. The model and social media influencer shared the post on her page on January 20, and it included two photos.

The first photo in the deck featured Yaslen with her chest facing the camera. She appeared to be indoors, posing in front of a wall that had a funky, tile pattern. Yaslen popped her right hip out, extending her left leg forward as she met the lens of the camera with a sultry gaze. She had one hand draped near her side and she used the opposite to twirl a lock of hair between her fingers.

Yaslen was captured in the second snap with her derriere facing the camera. She lifted one leg up off the ground, looking over her shoulder with a steamy stare. She impressed her audience in a tiny pink bikini that did her nothing but favors. According to her tag, her sexy choice of swimwear was from her company, Bikinis by Yas.

On her upper half, Yaslen sported a tiny top that crisscrossed in front of her neck while her shoulders and arms were bare. The garment had a set of small cups that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram's guidelines, and it also showed off her cleavage and a tease of underboob.

The bottoms of the swimwear were equally as hot. Yaslen wore the front of the piece low on her waist and her rock-hard abs were entirely in view. It had a set of thin string sides that were tied in dainty bows on Yaslen's hips. The model also showcased her shapely thighs and pert derriere — something that her fans certainly didn't seem to mind.

Yaslen wore her long, dark locks with a deep side part and loose curls that spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption, she shared with her followers that a new collection of swimsuits would be dropping tomorrow.

Fans have not been shy about showering the images with love, and they have already garnered more than 28,000 likes and 390-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Yaslen's figure while a few more used emoji instead.

"2 of the best things that I've ever did was 1. Followed you here on IG and 2. Turned on your lit post notifications," one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

"I followed you here on IG not just because you're insanely gorgeous and post lit asf content, but also because your posts always give me such incredible positive vibes that you're genuinely a very kind hearted human being too," another exclaimed.

