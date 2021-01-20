Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 20, 2021
Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Red Satin Mini Dress: 'Feeling Elegant'
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram model Laurence Bédard wowed her 2.9 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 20, showed the celebrity wearing a stunning satin mini dress as she sat in a chair, In the caption, she declared that she was "feeling elegant" in the stunning Fashion Nova outfit.

Sitting on a green padded seat, Laurence stretched one long leg out to show off her shapely calf and thigh. She wore a red dress that featured shoestring straps that tied at the back. The straight neckline scooped down and showed off just the hint of her cleavage as she dipped her chin demurely and looked at the floor. Arching her back slightly as she leaned forward, the skirt only barely covered her pert derriere.

On her feet, she wore black-soled strappy sandals with a clear plastic heel. Thin straps wrapped around her ankles and calves before tying in a bow at the top.

Laurence's brunette locks were parted to the side and styled in her normal sleek bob.

In the background, a stylish clear glass lamp could be seen. It had a long gold stand and was elegantly arched behind the model and in front of a large window. A white-painted wood-paneled wall ran along one side and an off-white padded leather settee filled the left-hand side of the shot. Finally, a small potted plant could be seen peeking out from behind the chair on which the Instagram sensation sat.

Laurence's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within only five hours, the photo had already gathered 41,100 likes and more than 400 comments from her adoring fans.

"Super gorgeous legs very pretty shoes," one follower wrote in the comments section.

"Flawless baby," a fan declared.

"Truly Breathtaking," another user remarked.

"You are a really very beautiful woman," a fourth person gushed, also adding several rows of their favorite emoji in order to show their appreciation.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most used icons appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, the kissing emoji proved to be popular as well.

Laurence often puts her flawless figure on display when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off while wearing a zebra-print set. The long-sleeved crop top accentuated her ample cleavage and the mini skirt clung to her toned hips, much to the delight of her avid supporters.

Latest Headlines

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.