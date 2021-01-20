Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Rachel Cook Shows Off Her Perfect Figure In Burgundy Lingerie: 'Girl Next Door'
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

Rachel Cook sent her 3 million Instagram followers into a frenzy with a sexy new snapshot on Wednesday. The former Playboy model posed in an open window and gave everybody a thrill by wearing just a lacy set of lingerie.

The 26-year-old stunner seems to have cast aside the wigs for now. She often wore wigs after shaving her head last year. Now, it seems that she almost always embraces her natural, short brunette curls. She had a thin headband holding her locks back away from her face, and one wisp curled over her forehead.

She rested one hand against the frame of the open window. The other hand was down by Rachel's side and just below the frame and out of sight. Rachel stood at a slight angle as she was photographed and she had a rather sultry expression on her face.

The lacy bra and panty set was in a burgundy color that was the perfect choice for this setting. It provided a fabulous contrast to the white window frame, dark background, and tan coloring of the exterior of the building. It also beautifully highlighted Rachel's bronzed skin.

Rachel flaunted plenty of deep cleavage with this bra. The angled cut of the panties allowed the model to showcase her rock-hard abs and provided just a hint of her shapely thighs.

The caption for this post teasingly referred to Rachel as the girl next door. Her fans clearly loved this sexy snap and titillating tease.

More than 60,000 likes and 370 comments poured in during the first hour after Rachel had initially shared this shot.

"A goddess and perfect," one fan raved.

"Amazing, you are a beauty!!" another shared.

By the looks of things, quite a few of Rachel's ardent admirers were left rather speechless with this snap. Many people utilized fire emoji to show their love for the sexy look. Others posted various types of heart-related icons to ensure that Rachel knew they were pleased with this photo.

"If only the girl next door looked as stunning," a third user teased.

"Seriously some of your pictures paralyze me. Wow. Just Wow man," someone else noted.

Rachel frequently shares snaps that highlight her plentiful cleavage. About a week ago, she posed in the driver's seat of a car and wore a low-cut camisole top.

The hottie teasingly asked if anybody wanted a ride, and she once again showed off her busty assets. Ultimately, that shot received nearly 88,000 likes.

