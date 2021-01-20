Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Polina Malinovskaya Hangs Out On A Boat While Clad In A Bright Orange Bikini
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Polina Malinovskaya's most recent Instagram share featured her in another skimpy bikini. The January 20 post was the model's first in five days, and her fans have been nothing but pleased with the upload.

The post was comprised of four photos where the model rocked the same swimsuit. In the first image, the model was perched up on the edge of a boat. It looked to be a beautiful day, and there were a bright blue sky and sparkly blue water behind her. Polina kneeled on the side, placing her hands on her thighs and gazing at the camera with an alluring stare. In the second photo, she rested her arms on the side of the boat, exposing her ample bust.

In the third shot, Polina straddled the side of the vessel, popping her booty back to accentuate her curves. The last image featured Polina with her backside facing the camera. She dangled her feet off of the edge and looked over her shoulder with a sultry gaze.

Polina flaunted her fit figure in a bright orange bikini that popped against her all-over glow. The top of the suit featured a scooping neckline that plunged down her chest, revealing her ample bust. Its thick straps stretched over her shoulders, and her slender arms were entirely in view.

Polina teamed the top with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot, matching the same color and style as her top. The garment had a pair of floss-like strings that were tied in dainty bows on her hips, drawing attention to her trim midsection and abs. The sexy cut also left her bronze legs entirely in view.

Polina wore her long blond locks with a middle part, and they appeared to be slightly wet, indicating that she may have just taken a dip in the water.

Fans have not been shy about showering the image with praise, and it has quickly earned more than 157,000 likes and 600-plus comments. Polina's fan base proved to be universal, and people from all over the world showered the upload with comments. Some raved over her fit figure while a few more used emoji instead of words.

"Always so beautiful. You are a true queen bb," one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

"Yeah that color looks good on you but I guess anything looks good on you," a second follower commented.

"The most beautiful princess, wow," one more noted, with a few flames.

"Dang. Absolute godess. Please keep sharing these bikini pics," a fourth person wrote.

