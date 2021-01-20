'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Thursday: Thomas Stuns Hope By Defending Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, January 20, reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will play his cards just right. The designer stumbled upon two conversations and knows that he needs to tread carefully if he wants to be a part of Hope Logan Spencer's (Annika Noelle) life.

The Forrester heir will comfort Hope, per the daily spoilers, when he learns that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) went to bed with his sister. Those who follow the soap opera know that he was expecting his former brother-in-law to cheat sooner or later.

Hope Breaks Down

Thomas knew that something was going on. Earlier at Forrester Creations, he walked in on a conversation between his sister and Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). The physician had told him that it was a personal matter, and Steffy Forester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) also refused to tell him what was wrong.

However, the designer had struck gold when he came home. He overheard Liam apologize for sleeping with his ex-wife. Hope was tired of his excuses. She knew that her husband loved her, but she needed space.

After Liam left, Thomas entered the room and told Hope that he had heard everything. He was shocked by the news, especially about his sister's pregnancy. However, he put his questions aside to offer her the comfort that she needed.

This is not the first time that Thomas puts aside his feelings for Hope's sake. Previously, he apologized for causing tension in her marriage.

Thomas Defends Liam

Hope hasn't been able to talk to her mother because Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) would explode if she knew the truth. Now that Thomas knows, she can confide her feelings.

She shares how Liam and Steffy hurt her by sleeping together. She thought that she could trust them, but they broke her trust. Also, there was a baby on the way, and Steffy does not know who the father is.

Thomas will endear himself to Hope, per SheKnows Soaps. Instead of telling her that he warned her about Liam, he will stand up for the guy he despises. The designer knows the blonde is in love with her husband, and he wants her to fight for her marriage if that's what she wants. Thomas will do an about-face and encourage Hope to forgive Liam because he made a mistake. Her spouse loves her and wants a future with her.

Of course, Hope will be stunned when Thomas does not badmouth Liam. She was expecting him to bash her husband in his absence. But is Thomas being genuine, or is he playing a convincing long game?