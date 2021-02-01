Nikita Dragun Wows In Criss-Cross Crop Top While Wearing Her 'Real Hair Out': 'I Chose To Be A Bad B*tch'

Nikita Dragun took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new photos of herself. The YouTuber is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and admitted to being going for a more natural look for her most recent post.

Dragun stunned in a white crop top that featured criss-cross straps that went around her neck. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted denim bottoms that looked to be jeans. Dragun accessorized herself with a ring and rocked pointy acyrlic nails that were painted with a coat of pink polish. She is known for reinventing her appearance all the time and sported curly dark hair. Dragun styled half her locks in a high ponytail, leaving the rest down.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured up-close outdoors in front of a clear blue sky and exotic palm trees. Dragun gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes while her hair draped in front of her shoulders.

In the next slide, the makeup guru was snapped further back in the same location. She rested her arms behind her and tilted her head to the left slightly.

In the third and final frame, Dragun closed her eyes and raised one hand to her chest. She showcased a hint of her side profile while being photographed in natural lighting. In the tags, she credited her own makeup brand Dragun Beauty for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 190,000 likes and over 4,600 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 8.9 million followers.

"You're so pretty," one user wrote.

"Actual perfection omg," another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

"I don't even understand how it's even possible to look that good," remarked a third fan.

"Channeling this energy all 2021," a fourth admirer commented.

In the comments section, Dragun informed fans that she was wearing her "real hair out."

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Dragun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a cut-out silver bra with tassels hanging off the bottom. Dragun wore the look with matching skimpy panties that had tassels hanging off the side too. She wrapped herself up in a long white fur coat and let the attire hang off both her shoulders. The influencer sported wavy silver hair for the occasion.