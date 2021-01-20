Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 20, 2021
Thursday's 'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers: Steffy Shoots Straight With Finn
TV
Tracey Johnson

Thursday's spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be caught between a rock and a hard place when her boyfriend asks her an impossible question. Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) wants to know who she wants her baby daddy to be.

Steffy doesn't know how to answer him. According to the daily spoilers, Finn wants to know what to expect and asks her a hard question to prepare himself for the worst.

Finn Wants The Truth

Finn and Steffy are having a heart-to-heart at the office. The doctor is wearing his heart on his sleeve because he would love to be the father of Steffy's baby. He has always been vocal about his desire to have a child in the future, but never under such circumstances. The video below clearly shows how he longs to be a dad.

The physician shared that even if Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is biologically the father, he would still support her. He understood that it would likely bring Liam and Steffy even closer because they already have a daughter together. However, he wouldn't abandon her when she needed him the most because it wasn't a deal-breaker for him.

However, Finn still wants to know if she wants him or Liam to be the father, per SheKnows Soaps. It appears as if he wants to know if Steffy sees a future with him or if she's pining for her ex-husband.

Steffy Shoots Straight

Steffy will be truthful with Finn because she has no reason to lie to him. He has already reassured her that he will be with her no matter what, and she knows that he loves her.

If she wants Liam to be the sperm donor, it could indicate that she wants her children to be full siblings. She and Liam also share a rich history, and he has proven himself to be a caring dad. She knows that Liam's a sure bet, as far as his fathering skills go, and that he will love their child. However, Liam is married to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and wants to continue raising his family with the blonde.

On the other hand, it might make more sense if Steffy wants Finn to be the baby daddy. They are currently in a relationship, and he has helped her through so many challenges already. She knows that he is ready for a family and didn't run away when she told him that she had cheated on him. She also knows that Finn wants to be a dad, and he would be overjoyed if the infant was his.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will soon request a paternity test, and the real daddy will be revealed.

Latest Headlines

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.