Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 20, 2021
Lyna Perez Exposes Massive Cleavage As She Goes Braless Underneath A Fuzzy Blue Cardigan
Instagram Models
Naomi Kennedy

Lyna Perez gave her 6.1 million Instagram followers a hump day treat on Wednesday, January 20 when she put on a sexy display in a smoking-hot new addition to her feed. The model rocked a more modest ensemble in the shot, trading in her typical bikini look for a sweater and denim shorts, but in typical fashion, she still steamed it up by showing some serious skin.

The brunette bombshell posed outside for the sultry photo op in front of a large, luxurious house that was surrounded by vibrant greenery. She stood close to the camera and crossed one leg in front of the other while pushing her hips out to the side to emphasize her hourglass silhouette. A bright stream of golden sunlight spilled down over her, illuminating her bodacious physique as she spread her plump lips into a huge smile.

As for her look in the shot, Lyna sent pulses racing as she modeled a fuzzy blue cardigan with white trim. The sweater featured long sleeves that were bunched up around her elbows, offering a peek at her toned arms while its cropped length teased a look at her taut midriff.

The colorful number had a set of three buttons down the middle, which she opted to leave completely undone. She grasped both sides of the top in her hands, ensuring that it would not fall open too far and violate any of Instagram's strict nudity guidelines by exposing too much of her braless chest as she worked the lens. However, a massive amount of her voluptuous cleavage was still well on display in the snap, giving it a seriously seductive vibe.

Lyna teamed the cardigan with a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes that fit her lower half like a glove. The bottoms clung tightly to her figure, highlighting her killer curves while their high-rise style helped to accentuate her tiny waist. Also of note was the garment's daringly short length -- the shorts just barely grazed past her hips, teasing a glimpse at her shapely thighs.

It wasn't long before fans began showing Lyna some love for her latest Instagram appearance. The stunner's jaw-dropping display has been showered with thousands of comments after just one hour of going live.

"This is just amazing. THE PRETTIEST," one person wrote.

"Wow absolutely gorgeous," praised another fan.

"Your energy is great," a third follower remarked.

"Wow absolutely gorgeous," added a fourth admirer.

The snap has also racked up more than 64,000 likes in the short period of time.

Latest Headlines

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.