Chanel West Coast Slays In A Colorful Mini Dress With A Figure-Hugging Silhouette

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap in which she rocked a colorful ensemble. In the shot, Chanel stood at the bottom of a flight of stairs, with an eye-catching wallpaper-covered wall behind her. The wallpaper featured a pale pink background and lush green leaves on it, and it provided a gorgeous backdrop for the image.

Chanel wore a mini dress that was covered in a variety of patterns, with segments featuring intricate white embellishments and others incorporating a small print that resembled falling leaves. The garment was a pale shade of lilac on one side, and on the other, a soft pink. Both colors looked gorgeous with her chocolate brown hair and bronzed skin.

The dress had a half-turtleneck neckline that extended about an inch or so up her neck, and long sleeves. The material clung to her toned figure, hugging her ample assets and slim waist before stretching over her shapely hips. The hem landed just a few inches down her thighs, placing plenty of her sculpted stems on display.

Chanel added her own style to the look with her choice of bold accessories. Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and the silky tresses tumbled down her chest and back in soft waves. She had a bedazzled barrette on one side that pulled some of her hair away from her face.

She also rocked several thin bangles on one wrist, resting her hand against the wall, and she placed her other hand on her waist in a pose that accentuated her curves. Chanel had in a pair of thin silver hoop earrings, and finished off the ensemble with thigh-high boots crafted from a white perforated material.

She paired the image with a caption in which she asked her followers for their thoughts on which music video she should create next. Her fans loved the update, and the post received over 41,500 likes as well as 613 comments in just 17 hours of going live.

"Absolutely amazing," one fan wrote simply, followed by a flame emoji.

"Love your legs," another follower chimed in.

"A wonder for the eyes," a third fan commented.

"All of them any video of you dancing gorgeous," another follower added, responding to Chanel's caption.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel tantalized her audience with a snap in which she stretched out on a tie-dye print beach towel wearing a colorful thong bikini that left little to the imagination. She was laying on her stomach in the shot, leaving her peachy posterior on full display for her followers to appreciate.