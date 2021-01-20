Sofia Bevarly Rocks A Tie-Dye Crop Top & Tight Jeans: 'Which One Do We Like More?'

Sofia Bevarly showed off her amazing figure from all angles in the most recent upload that she added to her Instagram feed. The post included two images and was shared on Wednesday.

The first photo in the series featured Sofia posing with her chest facing the camera. She stood outside in front of a white picket fence and a few tall, green trees. It looked like it was a beautiful day, and there were a bright blue sky and plenty of sunlight overhead. Sofia turned her head to the side, averting her gaze at something off-camera. She had one hand behind her back and draped the opposite near her thigh.

Sofia was captured in the next image with her backside facing the camera. Her feet were staggered and she popped her booty back to showcase her curves. In the caption, Sofia asked which image they liked better.

The model rocked an outfit that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she wore a tie-dye top that was snug on her bust. The garment fit tightly on her arms, cutting off near her elbow and showing a tease of skin. The bottom of the top cut off near her navel, exposing a tease of her trim abs.

She teamed the look with a pair of light-wash denim jeans that were equally as hot. She wore the pants high on her hips, accentuating her slender frame, and they fit tightly on her trim thighs. The back of the jeans had a pocket near each side of her booty, drawing even more attention to her pert derriere.

Sofia styled her long, dark locks with a deep side part and her hair spilled over her shoulder in the first image and over her back in the second. She added a small gold necklace to her collar, providing her look with just the right amount of bling.

Fans have been loving Sofia's most recent social media share, and it has already garnered more than 19,000 likes and 300-plus comments. Several Instagram users raved over Sofia's figure while many others chose their favorite photo.

"Both can't decide. You look like a perfect angel in each and every one," one follower commented, adding a series of flames and smileys.

"Love your top. Ur so gorgeous," a second social media user chimed in.

"Both sunshine perfect goddess," another person wrote, followed by a few angel emoji.

"1 of course. The only way it would have been better is if your beautiful smile was in the pic," a fourth commented.