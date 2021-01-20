Kinsey Wolanski Shows Off Her Insane Cleavage In A Tiny Swimsuit

Kinsey Wolanski was back in a bikini in the most recent photo that she shared on her popular feed. The January 20 photo featured the model enjoying the outdoors while clad in a revealing ensemble.

Kinsey was captured posing with her chest facing the camera. According to the geotag, she was in Puerto Rico, where it looked to be a beautiful day. Kinsey stood in front of a pool that was surrounded by bright greenery. There was also a wooden table with a few place settings near her side. She draped one arm near her thigh and bent the opposite at the elbow as she pressed her hand against her cheek.

She flaunted her curvaceous physique in a sexy two-piece set that has already captured the attention of many fans. She rocked a tiny purple bikini top that popped against her bronze complexion. The garment had a pair of tiny triangular cups that covered a portion of her chest and still left her ample cleavage on display. It also had a set of thin straps that were tight on her shoulders and left her muscular arms bare.

The model teamed the look with a pair of darker spandex bottoms that were equally as scanty. They had a thick waistband that was folded a few inches below her belly button, and her trim abs were in full view. The tight fit also highlighted her tiny waist and slender frame. The bottoms were snug around Kinsey's lower half, cutting off high on her legs and exposing a tease of her shapely thighs.

She wore her long blond locks with a center part, and they spilled over one shoulder and her back. Kinsey's poolside look also called for a few accessories, including a pendant necklace and a ring on each finger.

In the caption, Kinsey shared that she was "beyond excited" to be moving to Puerto Rico.

The post has earned a ton of attention from her loyal audience, including more than 29,000 likes and 230-plus comments. Most Instagram users wished her luck with her move, while a few more couldn't help but gush over her figure.

"Safe travels Wishing you all the best in your new adventures," one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts and flames at the end of their comment.

"Enjoy and safe travels! Hope you're healing up and feeling better," a second social media user chimed in.

"You look so beautiful," a third commented, with a few smileys.

"Such a beauty. Hope you have the best time girl," one more person added.