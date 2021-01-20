Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Bri Teresi Rocks String Bikini Bottoms & Cowboy Boots: 'Giddy Up'
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

With dozens of titillating photos that show her scantily clad, blond bombshell Bri Teresi knows how to get the attention of her Instagram followers. On Wednesday, she outdid herself with a sizzling snap that featured her wearing a red crop top, a pair of string bikini bottoms and a pair of cowboy boots.

There was little to Bri's outfit, which showed off plenty of skin. Her top had short sleeves, and it was cropped at her ribs. Not much of her bottoms were visible because of the way she posed. That being said, they were an off-white color, and they appeared to have a thong cut. The side straps tied into loopy bows on her hips. Her boots were brown and had low heels.

The model wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in two braids with loose tendrils framing her face. For accessories, she went with a pair of small earrings.

Bri was outdoors and appeared to be on a hiking trail. The camera captured her by a tree with the woods behind her.

The model was captured from a side angle as she posed with one foot on the side of a moss-covered tree. With her other leg straight, she held the ends of her braids in her hands. She looked at the camera with a smile on her face. The pose put her pert derrière on display, and her shapely legs were also prominent. The stance also gave her fans a look at her ample bustline and teased a peek at her abs. Her skin looked smooth and flawless in the light.

In the caption, she asked her followers if they liked her hair. A few did notice her hair — and everything else she happened to be showing off. Dozens took to the comments section to give the post some love.

"So many things right about this pic. Braids oh, yes," one admirer quipped.

"The perfect pic for hump day," one Instagram user joked, adding kiss and flame emoji.

"You should be tried before the International Criminal Court for this," a third follower added.

"You get So Much Hotter every time you post," a fourth fan wrote, with several emoji that included a rose and pink hearts.

Earlier in the month, Bri shared a snap where she gave off a feminine vibe in a sexy negligee. The number was black, and it was made of sheer fabric. It also featured a plunging neckline that showed off her cleavage.

