January 20, 2021
Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Killer Curves In Tiny Black Bikini While On Vacation
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Social media influencer Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou left her 9.6 million Instagram followers drooling once more on Wednesday, January 20, when she shared some sizzling-hot new photos of herself.

The 23-year-old model — who is perhaps most well-known for being Kylie Jenner's best friend — was photographed in a tropical and lush setting for the two-slide series as she was surrounded by large palm trees and plants.

She posed slightly from her left side in the first photo, placing one leg in front of the other as she propped her derriere out to highlight her curvy physique. She placed both hands on her bottoms and pushed her chest forward as she pouted. She also tilted her head slightly upward as she directed her strong stare toward the camera. She posed similarly in the second image.

Her long brunette locks, which featured partial highlights, were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She rocked her square-cut nails long with an animal-print design.

Stassie easily showcased her world-famous form in a skimpy black bikini from Fashion Nova. The set's top was designed with thin adjustable straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, V-shaped underwire, and padded cups that exposed a massive amount of cleavage.

She teamed the top with matching bottoms, which seemingly had a thong cut. The briefs put her curvy hips and pert booty on show, while their thick side-straps, which Stassie lifted past her hipbones, called attention to her slender waist.

She accessorized the beachside attire with a gold cross necklace and a number of colorful bracelets.

In the caption, Stassie told fans to enjoy the scenery. She also tagged Fashion Nova's Instagram handle.

The series quickly gained traction in the social media sphere as it accumulated more than 304,000 likes in just 30 minutes after going live. Hundreds of admirers also articulated their thoughts on the model and her flawless body in the comments section.

"Are you even real my love! Always gorgeous," one individual wrote.

"Love this shot gorgeous, you are SO hot," another admirer chimed in, following with a string of fire emoji.

"You are the hottest, no cap babe," a third fan asserted, adding a heart-eyes emoji to their compliment.

"I have not seen such a scene in life, you are so beautiful," a fourth user praised.

Stassie, who has been on vacation with friends Kylie Jenner and Victoria Villarroel this week, has updated her Instagram feed with plenty of jaw-dropping content. Just earlier today, she shared a post in which she rocked a scanty pink bikini.

