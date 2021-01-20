Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Alexa Dellanos Pulls Down Sarong To Expose Her Thong Bikini In Miami Beach: 'Barbie Things'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Alexa Dellanos wowed in the most recent update that she shared with her eager audience. The model added the photo to her Instagram feed on January 20, and it featured her rocking some seriously sexy swimwear.

Alexa was captured posing in the center of the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Miami Beach, Florida. She appeared indoors, where there was a staircase with glass railings in the background. She had her backside facing the camera, tucking her chin near her shoulder and meeting the lens of the camera with an alluring stare. Alexa tugged her sarong with one hand to expose her bikini underneath.

The model rocked a pink tie-dye bikini that popped against her all-over glow. On her upper half, she wore a top that tied around the back of her neck. It had another set of straps that she wore a few inches below her shoulder blades, leaving her muscular arms and back in view. It also featured a set of tiny triangular cups that were tight on her bust, teasing a peek of sideboob.

Alexa paired the look with a set of bottoms that matched the same color and style as her top. They had thick straps that were tight on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and waist. The back of the suit tucked deep into her backside, and the top of her pert derriere was also on display. She also wore a colorful sarong that she pulled midway down her booty, exposing a ton of skin for fans.

Alexa styled her long blond locks with a center part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. She also wore a pair of aviators with gold rims that took her look to another level. She added a neon bracelet on her left wrist and a gold watch.

It did not take long for her fans to take notice of the sizzling new update. Within a few short hours, more than 31,000 social media users double-tapped the photo, and an additional 300-plus left comments. Most raved over her killer body while a few more struggled to find the right words to express their feelings and used emoji instead.

"Hottest celebrity in the world, hands down," one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their post.

"You are precious.l like you a lot," a second social media user wrote.

"So gorgeous I love it, happy Wednesday," a third fan chimed in.

"Wow so so beautiful. Yor perfect to me," one more follower complimented with a few flames.

