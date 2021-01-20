Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 20, 2021
Cindy Prado Slays In Orange Bikini While Hanging Out In A Swimming Pool
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Cindy Prado commanded the attention of many of her nearly 2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 19, when she treated them to a new update. The Cuban-American model and influencer posted a series of snaps in which she slayed in a stylish bikini as she enjoyed a day in the pool.

The three-picture slideshow featured Prado in the swimming pool. She leaned against the edge, placing her arms on the wooden surface. According to the geotag, the shots were taken on the Caribbean island of St. Barths, where she recently jetted off to celebrate her birthday, as per a previous Instagram post.

The first photo showed her with her head turned to the left as she glanced into the lens with soft eyes and lips parted. The second and third were similar, though Prado played different arm positions and facial expressions.

Prado rocked a bright orange two-piece bathing suit with a cute top that sat low, teasing plenty of cleavage. It had thin straps that stretched over her shoulders and around her back.

She shared in the caption that her priority in life to "live well," which is a result of incorporating healthy habits into her lifestyle. Prado then went on to rave about the effects of consuming collagen every day and revealed that the post was an add for the collagen water from Vital Proteins.

The slideshow has attracted more than 43,200 likes and about 500 comments since being published yesterday. Her followers took to the comments section to interact with her caption and to shower Prado with compliments.

"You're a very good spokesperson for adding collagen. Your skin always looks so smooth and glowing. You are a very special lady. I love your energy," one user raved.

"I love how comfortable you are in your own body," replied another fan.

"U you just absolutely beautiful and just so perfect in every way, it's just unreal," chimed in a third follower.

"You are a good ambassador of a healthy life style please keep charming us with that positive energy," added a fourth fan.

Prado recently shared another set of images from her birthday celebrations on the island. She looked sensational in a black crocheted two-piece and a matching see-through skirt, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The top featured an upside-down design with halter triangles meeting on her sternum and the top edges serving as a bandeau neckline. The matching bottoms sat high on the sides, baring her hips. They were visible under the skirt, which she tied just above her belly button.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.