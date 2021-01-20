Isabella Buscemi Gives Fans An Up-Close Look At Her Killer Curves While In Tiny Bikini

Internet sensation Isabella Buscemi once again teased her 2.5 million Instagram followers when she shared some breathtaking new images of her enviable form on Tuesday, January 19.

The 22-year-old was photographed in front of a white wall for the three-slide series as she struck a number of sexy poses that displayed her figure from different angles.

In the first photo, she slightly angled her pose as she grabbed on her top with both hands. The image honed in on her upper body, putting her chest, midsection, and hips on show. Her face was not fully in the frame, though her parted mouth was visible. She stood with her backside facing the camera in the second snapshot, drawing the eye to her bodacious booty. She also turned her head and looked over her left shoulder. She flaunted the front of her figure in the third slide, standing with legs parted.

Her long highlighted blond hair seemed to be styled in loose waves that fell around her back. She rocked her nails short with a dark brown polish.

Isabella highlighted her killer curves in a minuscule tropical print bikini with red detailing. Her bra featured two sets of thin straps that tied around her neck and back, with half-cut cups that revealed a great deal of cleavage and underboob. She teamed the garment with matching scantily cut thong bottoms that easily accentuated her curvy hips and perky derriere. The briefs' high-rise side-straps also accentuated her slim midsection.

Isabella completed the look with several pieces of jewelry, including a nameplate necklace, a large diamond ring, and a navel piercing.

In the post's caption, she paid homage to her tan lines.

The jaw-dropping photo set quickly grew in popularity with social media users as it amassed more than 133,000 likes in just 15 hours after going live. Additionally, more than 1,200 fans headed to the comments section to relay their support for the model, specifically her physique, beauty, and bathing suit.

"Looking gorgeous, and love your nice perfect body," one individual wrote, following it with a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji.

"Isa, this is a very cute bikini! Fits perfectly on your gorgeous body," another admirer chimed in.

"Looking absolutely stunning," a third fan asserted.

"The most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful," a fourth user proclaimed

Isabella has updated her Instagram account with plenty of smoking-hot photos and videos this month. Just last week, she shared a racy post in which she sported scanty blue lace lingerie.