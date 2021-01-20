Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Ana Cheri Flaunts Enviable Backside In Booty-Enhancing Leggings For 'Hump Day'
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Ana Cheri gave her 12.5 million Instagram followers something to look at on Wednesday, January 20, when she shared a hot new post. The fitness model took to the app to post a smoldering photo in which she drew attention to her enviable backside by sporting stylish booty-enhancing bottoms.

The snapshot was taken in what looked to be a home gym and captured Cheri on a machine with her back to the lens. The camera was placed close to the ground, framing her from a low angle that emphasized her large booty. Cheri turned her head to the right, looking at the viewer from over her shoulder.

Cheri had on a two-piece workout set featuring a Milky Way print against a dark background. It included a pair of crunch-butt leggings that enhanced her booty. She paired it with a matching racerback sports bra.

Cheri wore her brunette hair tied in a high ponytail that fell against her neck in lush, wavy strands.

In the caption, Cheri reminded her fans that they need to work for what they want to achieve, while using the space to wish them a happy Wednesday and "hump day. She also revealed that her outfit was from Cheri Fit, her brand of fitness apparel.

The post didn't need a lot of time to start getting attention. It has garnered about 40,000 likes and more than 300 comments within three hours of being up. Her followers took to the comments section to rave about her killer good looks and to interact with her caption.

"Beautiful, that is probably my most favorite outfit u have ever worn," one user wrote.

"You know honey you are something special you're like a shooting star you don't see it very often but when you do see it as something that you never forget in your heart," replied another fan.

"Good morning Miss Ana Cheri!! Have a great day!!" a third admirer added.

"I agree, work hard on your health and wellness stay focused," chimed in a fourth follower.

Cheri is no stranger to flaunting her toned bod in her Instagram feed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently stunned her legion of fans with an image that saw her in a racy two-piece bathing suit that left little to the imagination. The top featured high triangles that were nonetheless very narrow, exposing her cleavage in addition to a bit of sideboob. They were held together by a lower band with silver rings. The bottoms boasted a cutout.

