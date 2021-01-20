Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Colton Underwood Shares Details About Cassie Randolph Split In New Book Chapter After She Asked Him Not To
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Colton Underwood opened up about his battle with COVID-19 and his breakup with Cassie Randolph in a new chapter he wrote for the paperback version of his book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV.

The Bachelor stars made headlines for their split last year, but it took place after Colton published his memoir last March.

In an excerpt from the new chapter posted by Us Weekly, Colton revealed that after he stayed at Cassie's parents' home while battling COVID-19, she blindsided him by telling him she was "struggling with everything" in their relationship.

Colton revealed that he tried to talk the speech therapist into trying to get back to normal after being "cooped up" in her family's house together, but the plan failed.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph pose at an event.
Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

In the new passage, Colton admitted that the two had worked through what he considered minor misfires, but hadn't realized how much those little things had been impacting Cassie.

"Her eyes were full of tears as she tried to explain, struggling to find the right words and reasons that made sense. None did—at least not to me," he admitted.

He added that, per usual, they stopped the "hard" conversations and tried to move on.

Colton suggested they have some alone time after a month of him sleeping alone in her parents' third floor "like a squatter," and for the next several days, they returned as close to "normal" as possible. But when he brought a project they had been planning to work on together, Cassie put a halt to it because she still had so much uncertainty about the relationship.

"That hit me hard," he wrote. "Was there a timer on our relationship? What was going on? Were we together or not together?"

Fans know the story ends with them not being together, and then things took a dark turn. Last fall, Cassie filed a restraining order against ABC's former leading man, with accusations that he stalked her and sent her unsettling texts. She later dropped the order.

As for that new chapter in his book, Cassie previously accused Colton of trying to "monetize" their breakup, according to Just Jared.

"You have also refused to give me any sort of approval on the chapter that you will be writing, which will heavily feature me...This seems a bit unfair to me," Cassie wrote in a post on her Instagram stories.

She also asked Colton "on public record" to refrain from prolonging their break up or "dragging" her.

