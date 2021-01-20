Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 20, 2021
Daisy Marquez Shows Off Killer Figure In Scanty Pink Lace Lingerie By Savage X Fenty
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Mexican makeup artist Daisy Marquez sent her 1.6 million Instagram followers into a frenzy on Tuesday, January 19, when she shared a racy new image of herself in a scanty ensemble. You can view that update here.

The 22-year-old internet sensation was photographed in front of a white wall, standing out the most as she struck a sexy pose which drew the eye to her famous figure.

The influencer stood and faced the camera as she popped one hip out to emphasize her curves. She pushed her chest out and had her right hand over her midsection. Her left hand was resting against the wall. Her lips were pursed, and she emitted a sultry vibe, engaging with the camera by staring directly into its lens.

Her long raven-colored hair, which was styled in loose waves, was parted in the middle and pulled back into a half-ponytail. Some side pieces also fell around her face. She wore her stiletto-cut nails long with a nude polish and a modern French tip design.

She flaunted her physique in a minuscule, pink floral lace lingerie set from Savage X Fenty, an undergarment brand founded by singer-songwriter Rihanna in 2018. The bra featured two adjustable shoulder straps, underwire, a rose gold tone X charm, and semi-sheer lace cups which gave way to a massive view of cleavage.

She teamed the intimate top with a pair of matching thong panties, which were mid-rise. The briefs offered just minimal coverage, as they called attention to Daisy's curvy hips and slim midsection.

She accessorized the outfit with a gold cross necklace and small hoop earrings.

In the post's caption, she tagged Savage X Fenty's Instagram handle and revealed via a hashtag that she is a brand ambassador for the company.

The post went live less than one day ago and has already amassed more than 124,000 likes, proving to be a huge hit with Daisy's fans. Hundreds of users also conveyed their admiration for Daisy's form, her good looks, and her choice of skimpy apparel in the comments section.

"Pink looks so good on you," one devotee wrote, following the comment with pink heart and heart-eyes emoji.

"OMG you are so beautiful," a second fan added.

"I wish I was this perfect," a third admirer asserted.

"You literally look good in every color," a fourth individual proclaimed.

The model has stunned her fans with breathtaking content in the past. Just a few weeks ago, she shared a smoking-hot post that captured her in a blue bra-and-panty set.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.