Holly Sonders Bares Her Bodacious Booty In Barely There Cheerleader Skirt

Holly Sonders slayed in her own sexy take on a cheerleader's uniform for her latest Instagram update.

Holly's past connections to professional athletics have helped her win over many sports fans, and the former Fox Sports host often chooses athletic themes for her photoshoots. This time around, she paid tribute to the squads who cheer on the teams that so many of her followers root for, and the amount of skin that she bared gave her admirers their own reason to cheer.

The ex-competitive golfer chose to pose in front of a metal door and security grate crafted out of vertical steel bars and diamond mesh. She rocked an insanely small skirt with alternating black-and-white pleats. The garment had a striped waistband, which was coordinated with the pattern that appeared on most of her cropped athletic top.

Holly's barely there skirt left almost none of her firm booty to the imagination, and her tight top was equally tiny. It featured a low neckline that squeezed into her massive breasts, making their tops pop out a bit. The reverse side of the piece was a racerback formed by two crisscrossing bands of striped fabric.

While Holly's incredible curves commanded attention, her pic also showed off her shapely thighs and toned arms, as well as her flawless skin's gorgeous bronze glow. She wore her lustrous, espresso-colored hair styled in curled pigtails that were long enough to reach the small of her back. Her chin-length bangs curved inward to frame her sculpted cheeks.

Holly's only visible accessory was a pair of small diamond drop earrings, but she added some additional sparkle to her photo by holding a pair of pompoms crafted out of long pieces of tinsel in silver, white, and black.

She struck a peppy pose with her left arm lifted high in the air. Her right elbow was bent, and she positioned her corresponding hand so that her pompom brushed against her thigh. She turned her head back to flash her winning smile at the camera.

The fitness model's display of team spirit received a spirited response from her 545,000 followers, who flocked to the comments section to praise her. Some commenters suggested that sports fans would find her outfit too distracting if she were on the sidelines.

"Who the hell would watch the game Holly?" read one message.

"Reminding me why I watched cheerleaders more than the game," another admirer added.

"Damn! That's hot!" gushed a third fan.

"What a lovely booty," a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly flaunted her derrière in a different tiny skirt and posed inside a locker room for another photoshoot that was a winner in her fans' eyes.