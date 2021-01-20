Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Brit Manuela Leaves Little To The Imagination In Black Lingerie While Posing At A Magazine Stand
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Wednesday, January 20, American model Brit Manuela uploaded a series of suggestive snaps for her 1.2 million followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing in front of a magazine stand. According to the post's geotag, the picture was taken in Malibu, California.

Brit flaunted her fantastic figure in lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a plunging black bra and a pair of matching underwear. She paired the lingerie with an oversized unbuttoned plaid shirt. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display. She finished off the sexy look with hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

In the first image, Brit turned to the side and looked intently at a copy of Rolling Stone magazine with singer Miley Cyrus on the cover. She covered her face with said magazine in the following photo.

For the third picture, she faced forward and stood with her legs spread. She continued to hold onto the publication, as she touched the back of her head with her unoccupied hand. Brit closed her eyes with a relaxed expression on her face. She struck a similar pose for the fourth shot. She did, however, bring her legs closer together and moved her hand slightly. The final shot showed her picking up the copy of Rolling Stone from the stand.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation tagged the clothing brand PrettyLittleThing, suggesting that is where she received her ensemble.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 18,000 likes. Quite a few of Brit's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"Excuse me? Who gave you permission to be this gorgeous??" wrote one fan, adding both a pink heart and a fire emoji to the end of the comment.

"You are SUCH AN ANGEL," added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye emoji.

"[M]ost beautiful model ever," remarked another admirer.

"You're soooo pretty," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Brit engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that she has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

