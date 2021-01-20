Kindly Myers Rocks A Red Thong Bikini While Straddling Pool Surface

Kindly Myers showed off her figure in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The model and "Professional Smokeshow" wowed Instagrammers on January 20 by sharing another bikini-clad snap.

The photo captured Kindly having some fun in the sun. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was at The Heavyweight Factory. She was posing on a ledge lined with blue tile and which divided two sides of a pool. Kindly straddled the structure and popped her booty back to accentuate her curves. She had her figure turned in profile and looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare.

Kindly flaunted her amazing body in a vibrant red bikini that showed more than it covered. On her upper half, she sported a halterneck-style top with straps tied in a bow behind her neck. It had another thin set of straps that was worn a few inches below her shoulder blades, and the sexy cut left her toned arms, back, and shoulders in full view of the camera.

The lower portion of Kindly's swimwear was just as hot. She wore a pair of bottoms with a deep V back and a sexy, thong cut that revealed her bodacious backside in its entirety. It had a pair of straps that were tied in dainty bows on the front of her hips, highlighting her trim waist and slender midsection. The high-rise design of the bikini bottoms also showcased her shapely thighs.

Kindly wore her hair down, styling it with a middle part and loose curls that spilled over her shoulders and back. She added a pair of diamond earrings and a ring, which provided her look with just the right amount of bling.

In the caption of the upload, the model made sure to tag her photographer and a few other accounts. Within a few minutes of the image being shared on her page, it's already earned over 3,000 likes and 130-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Kindly on her killer figure while a few others expressed their pleasure in her pose.

"Sexy red bikini. You look amazing as always Kindly, thanks for always sharing," one follower gushed, adding a series of flames.

"Just wonderful y beautiful. The most wonderful woman in the earth," a second fan chimed in.

"I love you lots Kindly darling... I'm ready for you.... You're my everything.." a third commented with a few pink hearts.

"Your beauty captures my heart and soul. You are beautiful my love. Your beauty combines with your wonderful soul," one more wrote.