Jennifer Lopez Takes Selfies With The National Guard Ahead Of Biden Inauguration In D.C.

Jennifer Lopez posed with members of the National Guard ahead of her performance at the presidential inauguration for Joe Biden.

The superstar traveled to Washington D.C. this week and paused for a photo with a group of soldiers who were positioned outside of the U.S. Capitol building. In a video posted to her Instagram, page, the 51-year-old star stunned in a black and white houndstooth print coat and black face mask. She made sure to get all of the soldiers in the shot as she snapped multiple pics.

she captioned the pic by saying she was honored to spend time with the brave men and women of the military, and she thanked them for their service to the country. Lopez also vowed to sing for "all Americans' at the inauguration on January 20, 2021.

Fans reacted to the post, with some noting that it was clear that all of the military members were smiling behind their masks. Others told the Grammy-nominated singer they were proud of her for representing the country at the inauguration.

In a second post, which can be seen here , she posed with the Capitol dome behind her. The second photo showed the singer was also wearing matching houndstooth pants as part of her ensemble.

"Inauguration2021 US," she captioned the patriotic pic.

The photos were shared hours after Lopez posed in a stylish suit and told fans she was "DC Bound" as she stood in front of a private jet.

While the "Waiting for Tonight" singer appeared ready for her Inaugural debut, her fiance Alex Rodriguez recently revealed on Jimmy Fallon's late-night talk show, seen on YouTube here, that she was "nervous" about it despite all of the high-profile performances over the past year.

"To think in a span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, and now the inaugural, it's unbelievable," he began. "What's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington D.C. because of the responsibility. She wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire."

The former MLB star teased that his future wife has something "really cool" planned that will surprise fans.

In addition to the stylish outfits, Jennifer had some inauguration- themed swag. In photos shared by Elle, she showed off a white chocolate White House and a bedazzled tumbler hours before her performance.

Come "showtime.," the star wore a stunning cream-colored coat as she sang "America the Beautiful" for the crowd.