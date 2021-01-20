Alexa Collins Rides Her Bike In A Sports Bra For Hot New Multi-Photo Update

Alexa Collins looked smoking hot in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The January 20 post saw the model and social media influencer rocking a sporty-chic outfit.

The upload was composed of three new images which captured the babe enjoying the outdoors. In the first shot in the series, Alexa straddled her bike as she posed in front of a tall bush full of vibrant purple flowers. She put one hand on the handlebar in front of her and held an Adrenaline Shoc Energy drink in the other. Alexa looked over her shoulder with an alluring stare and pursed lips.

In the next shot, the model had her figure turned in profile. She placed one hand on the seat behind her and held the can in the other, taking a sip of what was inside. The last image in the set captured Alexa with her body turned to the camera as she showed off her bombshell body in an all-black outfit.

On her upper half, Alexa wore a sports bra. The garment had narrow straps over her toned shoulders, leaving her lean arms on full display. It had a scooped neckline which plunged low into her chest, treating her fans to a great view of her ample assets. The center of the bra had gathered detailing, drawing further attention to her chest. It also had a thick band at the bottom, leaving her toned midsection on show.

She teamed the look with a pair of tight leggings that did her nothing but favors. The garment had a thick waistband that was high on her hips, highlighting her slim waist. The piece proceeded to fit tightly around both of her slender legs, and each side had a design of black and white stripes and red dots.

Alexa pulled her long, blond locks back into a high and flirty bun, and a few pieces of hair escaped to frame her face. She added a pair of gold-rimmed aviators to complete her look.

Within a few minutes of the update being shared, it has already garnered more than 7,100 likes and 40-plus comments.

"Wow you look absolutely stunning," one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

"These photos captures your natural beauty, fitness and the essence of your sweetness and how candy sweet you are!" another fan wrote.

"Good afternoon beautiful and gorgeous and amazing cute and stunning eyes and Lips," a third wrote with a single flame emoji.