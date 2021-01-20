Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 20, 2021
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Bring Back Derrick Rose For Package Centered On Dennis Smith Jr.
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

As injuries took their toll on his career, Derrick Rose made multiple stopovers after winning NBA MVP honors in 2011, including a one-year stint with the New York Knicks in 2016-17. According to a recently proposed trade idea, the Knicks could theoretically bring Rose back in a deal that would require them to part ways with one of their backup point guards, Dennis Smith Jr.

As pointed out on Tuesday by NBA Analysis Network, Rose has revitalized his career in recent seasons, bouncing back from his knee problems and putting up big numbers off the bench for the Detroit Pistons. However, the outlet suggested that the organization might eventually consider trading him for more young players and draft picks, given that they used their first-round pick in the 2020 draft on point guard Killian Hayes and that Rose is in the last year of his contract.

According to the outlet, the Knicks could, in theory, acquire Rose and a 2021 second-round pick from the Pistons for a package featuring Smith and a top five-protected first-rounder from the 2023 draft. This deal, as explained, could prove that New York is "on the right track to winning" in the 2020-21 campaign, thus potentially luring some of the top free agents to the Big Apple in the years to come. This would be in contrast to how elite talents such as Chris Paul — who was traded in the offseason to the Phoenix Suns — spurned the Knicks in the recent past because of their "lack of success."

"Having Derrick Rose be the leader of the team for now and help them win games proves to other big-name players around the NBA that the Knicks are finally legit and as a result, New York could land a couple [of] All-Star caliber players via trade or next offseason in free agency," the outlet predicted.

Derrick Rose, then playing for the New York Knicks, is defended by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart.
Getty Images | Maddie Meyer

In 10 games so far this season, Rose has averaged 15.5 points, two rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game, according to Basketball-Reference. While these numbers represent a decline from his numbers in 2019-20, he has consistently scored in double figures since the 2018-19 campaign, which followed a rough 2017-18 where he averaged just 8.4 points in 16.8 minutes per contest while splitting time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

As for the Pistons, NBA Analysis Network wrote that Smith would give the team an athletic and youthful playmaker as well as a future first-rounder, allowing them to address two of their needs as they continue their rebuilding process. Despite producing solidly in his first two seasons, Smith has been buried on the bench for most of his time with the Knicks and has seen action in only three games in 2020-21, according to his Basketball-Reference page. However, a move to Detroit could potentially help the 23-year-old bounce back and at least get more playing time as a second-stringer.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.