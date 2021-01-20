Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Flawlessly Tanned Skin In White Lace Lingerie
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Jilissa Zoltko gave her 1 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Tuesday, January 19, when she shared a smoking-hot update. In the new post, the American model showed off her killer figure in a scanty lingerie set.

The blond hottie was snapped in a skimpy bra-and-panties combo which clung to her curves. The intimates were white and made of satin and lace. The classic brassiere featured tiny cups with scalloped trim. The snug fit of the bra pushed her breasts up and together, exposing ample cleavage.

Jilissa wore matching panties made of the same materials. The waistband sat several inches below her navel, highlighting her flat stomach and trim waist. The panties also boasted high leg cuts, which exposed plenty of skin, including her curvy hips.

Jilissa was photographed inside a room, clad in nothing but her intimates. She kneeled on a vintage-looking bed with her thighs spread as she touched the mattress with her hands. The babe slightly tilted her head to the side and offered a big smile with her pearly whites showing. A bottle of Bali Body product rested against her left thigh. Her sun-kissed complexion appeared glowing in the shot.

A swipe to the right featured Jilissa in a similar position. This time, she raised her hands and turned her head to the side, her eyes closed and a smile on her face. She had a black tanning glove on her right hand.

Jilissa's hair was straight, with waves on the ends. She let her locks fall over her shoulders and down her back. She accessorized with two necklaces, a bangle, and a ring.

In the caption, the influencer referred to Bali Body's new product. She also tagged the brand in both the caption and photo.

Like most of her uploads, the fresh post was quickly noticed by her online supporters. In less than a day, it's racked up more than 36,300 likes and over 430 comments. Fans took to the comments section to leave various messages, with some telling her how hot she looked. Countless others opted to drop a mix of emoji.

"You have the best smile and body! Your boyfriend is one lucky man," one of her fans commented.

"Oh, wow! What a beautiful and sexy woman! I feel inspired just by looking at your pictures," gushed another admirer, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

"You are so gorgeous!! You have an amazing figure," added a third follower.

