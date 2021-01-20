Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Dale Moss Made NYC Dinner Plans, Clare Crawley Asked Out On Coffee Date As 'Bachelorette' Breakup Played Out
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Dale Moss is keeping busy amid his split from Clare Crawley.

The Bachelorette suitor, who publicly ended his engagement with the Sacramento hairstylist this week, was reportedly all smiles in New York City just before the announcement, while Clare remained "completely devastated" over the breakup.

An insider told E! News that it was Dale's decision to end the relationship and Clare is "devastated" over the split. The source said Dale was not ready to commit to moving to California to be with his fiancée and that the two are in different places in their lives right now.

Just before he confirmed his split from Clare on Instagram, Dale was making plans for a night out in the Big Apple, according to Us Weekly.

The outlet noted that radio host Megan Rage commented on Dale's now-deleted posts, revealing on Twitter that the former football player was "immediately posting on his Story about where to get dinner" and that he "removed the videos he posted on his story of him prancing around in NY while trying to decide where to eat dinner."

Dale also deleted a video that showed him laughing and smiling while walking in Manhattan while saying he feels like he's still on "holiday break."

An insider told E! News that the exes had been "fighting a lot" recently over disagreements about lifestyle choices because "Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom."

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette
ABC | Craid Sjodin

Clare has been absent from social media since the breakup was announced, but it didn't take long for other men to get wind that she is now single. Bachelorette alum Spencer Robertson, who joined the ABC dating show as a suitor for Tayshia Adams after Clare's quickie departure with Dale last season, took to his Instagram story to ask a question.

"Coffee @clarecrawley?" he wrote, according to Hollywood Life.

Spencer was a fan favorite on Tayshia's season and even scored her first impression rose but was sent home early on. He lives in San Diego, which is at least in the same state that Clare lives in.

As for Clare's most recent Instagram post, shared several days before the breakup announcement, it featured a photo of her with her mom, who was sitting in a wheelchair. In the caption, she told fans that her ailing mom has "good days and bad," and she hinted that something was awry in her own life.

"Well today I couldn't hide my hard day," she wrote. "A mother always knows. Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand."

