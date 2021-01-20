Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Her Chiseled Abs & Perky Booty In Semi-Sheer Lingerie

Tahlia Skaines has been busy uploading steamy snapshots on her Instagram feed lately, and most of the updates have shown her in scanty outfits which showcase her fantastic figure. On January 20, the Australian model continued that trend, sharing a sultry snapshot of herself clad in a revealing lingerie set that tantalized her fans.

Tahlia rocked a black semi-sheer bra that highlighted her buxom curves. The square neckline sat low on her chest, offering a nice view of her cleavage. It had narrow straps that stretched over her shoulders, drawing the eye to her toned arms.

She sported a matching pair of panties, made of the same fabric. The low-cut waistline accentuated her toned midsection, and the high cut helped elongate her legs. Viewers gushed over her sculpted abs, with many of them expressing their thoughts in the comments section. The thong also revealed her round derrière, which delighted many fans.

In the brand-new photo, Tahlia was photographed inside her home in Australia. She chose the area between the living room and the kitchen. The location was bright, making it perfect for indoor photography.

The hottie posed in front of a full-length mirror, standing with one knee bent as she raised her heel and pointed her foot. She lifted her hands up to her head as she gazed at the looking glass, seemingly checking out her body. The photo also captured a great view of her toned backside and perky buns.

Tahlia styled her hair in a low bun. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a ring. Her manicured nails were painted with a white polish.

Tahlia wrote a lengthy caption about her fitness journey. She shared that she was "inconsistent" sometimes last year and recently started working out again. She also mentioned that she has already noticed some changes. She further revealed that her underwear set came from Lounge Underwear via a tag in the picture.

As of this writing, her recent social media upload has garnered more than 16,000 likes and over 180 comments. Many of her online admirers wrote gushing messages about her extremely fit body. Other followers seemed to be left speechless, opting instead to use emoji to express their feelings.

"I am amazed at how beautiful you are," gushed an admirer.

"Absolutely slaying that Lounge set!" wrote another social media user.

"Such perfection! I am speechless and in love," added a third fan.