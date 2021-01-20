Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Smoking-Hot Body In Tiny Pink Bikini
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Brunette beauty Stassie Karanikolaou appears to be doing her best to heat things up while it is winter in some parts of the world. Her latest Instagram update included a series of photos which featured her looking smoking hot in a pink bikini.

Stassie's swimsuit top was a bandeau style with thin, widely spaced shoulder straps. The center was gathered with a string that was tied into a loopy bow at the bottom. The bottoms were a classic bikini style with thin side straps pulled high on her hips.

The social media star styled her hair straight with a middle part.

For accessories, Stassie wore a cross pendant necklace and several bracelets on each wrist.

The update consisted of three photos which saw Stassie sitting on steps that appeared to lead up to a balcony or deck. They were painted a golden shade of yellow, and a lone palm tree was visible through an arch on the other side of the railing at the top of the stairs.

In the first snap, the popular influencer faced the camera as she sat on one of the steps with her legs extended in front of her and one knee slightly bent. She tugged on her swimsuit bottoms while giving the lens a fierce look.

Stassie leaned back on her elbows in the second picture while looking away from the camera. With her back arched, she gave her online audience a good look at her chest and flat abs. With one knee bent, she also flaunted her toned thighs.

The popular influencer was looking at the lens in the final frame. She held one hand near her shoulder while she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. With her other hand on her thigh, she called attention to her curvy hips.

The caption was written in Spanish, but a translation provided by Google Translate revealed that she wanted an adult beverage.

The post was wildly popular, racking up more than 981,000 likes within several hours of being shared to her account.

Hundreds of followers flocked to the comments section to leave compliments.

"My dear, you are sexy and beautiful," one admirer wrote, adding several emoji that included a heart-eye smiley face and a red heart.

"[S]o pretty," a second Instagram user chimed in.

"So sexy and hot looking," added a third fan with several flame emoji.

"You look outstanding," a fourth comment read.

Earlier in the year, Stassie showcased her curves in a chic and sexy dress that featured flirty cut-out sections on the sides. The number also had a plunging neckline that put her cleavage on display.

