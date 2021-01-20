Allie Auton Flashes Her Pert Booty In A Speckled Thong Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun At The Beach

Allie Auton stunned her 617,000 Instagram followers with a smoking-hot update today in which she flaunted her killer assets. The new snap showed the 24-year-old model rocking a speckled bikini which showcased a generous amount of skin as she spent a sunny day at a beach in Australia.

In the post, Allie wore a sexy two-piece swimsuit from White Fox Boutique. The set had a white base with black spots all over. The plunging neckline displayed an ample amount of her décolletage, and her pose put the spotlight on her cleavage. The straps that provided support for the piece went over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms.

She sported a matching thong which revealed her curvaceous backside. It had high leg cuts to accentuate her slender hips. Like the top, the bottoms had skinny straps which were tied on the sides of her hips. The light-colored bikini was a nice contrast to her tanned complexion.

Allie was seen sunbathing at a resort area on Queensland's Sunshine Coast. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Noosa Heads. She lay on her front on a blanket, her knees bent and legs crossed, with her toes pointing outward. The babe propped her body up on her elbows. Her hands touched, and she gazed at the camera in front of her and wore a sweet smile. The bright sunshine enveloped her flawless skin, making it glow.

Several rock formations and lush greenery were seen behind her. The blue sky, the shoreline, and the vast ocean were also visible in the background.

For the occasion, the Australian stunner left her blond hair down, parted in the center, and styled in loose waves. She accessorized with a pair of dainty earrings, a chunky bracelet, and several rings.

Allie wrote a short caption about wanting more beach days and added an emoji. She gave credit to White Fox Boutique by tagging the online retailer in the picture.

As usual, avid fans loved the new update. In less than a day of going live on the social media platform, the post racked up more than 11,100 likes and over 100 comments. Many of her admirers took to the comments section with compliments and adoring messages.

"Gorgeous! Would love to be there with you right now," one user wrote.

"What a lovely picture. You look so gorgeous. It looks beautiful where you are," gushed another fan.

"You seriously look like a supermodel," a third follower commented, adding a red heart emoji.