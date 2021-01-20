Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 20, 2021
'Bachelor' Couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham Share Sweet Gender Reveal For Their Twins
celebrities
Victoria Miller

The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife, Lauren Burnham, have revealed the gender of their soon-to-be-born babies.

Less than one month after they confirmed that they are expecting twins, the former reality stars shared the happy news that they are having both a boy and a girl.

The couple, who are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Alessi, took to Instagram to share a series of photos of them and their toddler holding huge pieces of blue and pink cotton candy as they posed outdoors in their hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Arie captioned the family photos by confirming it's a boy and a girl, and asking his wife how they got so "lucky."

Lauren also shared the photos, in an Instagram post seen here.

"Alessi is getting a baby BROTHER & a baby SISTER! We couldn't be more excited!" she wrote in the caption.

The sweet post prompted comments from enamored fans and celebrity friends, including Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison, who noted that the announcement was "absolutely beautiful to see."

"Love this family," Chris added.

Fellow Bachelor stars Sean Lowe and Ben Higgins also offered Arie and Lauren congratulations on their double shot of news.

"Congrats!!! This is awesome," wrote franchise alum Raven Gates.

'That's so perfect!" chimed in Ashley Iaconetti.

"They are going to be the cutest duo! Congrats!!" added pal Jade Roper.

Arie and Lauren also posted a YouTube video that featured the exact moment they found out their babies' gender. The reality TV lovebirds actually shot the too-cute clip while parked in a Chick-fil-A parking lot after picking up lunch.

In the video, which can be seen below, the couple speculated before opening the envelope given to them by their doctor, with Lauren guessing that they were having two more girls. Arie acknowledged that would be "sweet," but admitted he wouldn't mind seeing a teaser for at least one boy written on the paper.

The Bachelor stars both squealed with excitement once they opened the envelope, and later revealed they were "still crying" over the results as they drove home. The duo filmed much of the 11-minutes of footage in black-and-white so that fans wouldn't be able to see the color of the cotton candy as a pal operated a candy-making machine in Arie and Lauren's backyard.

At the end of the video, the color came on, and the billowy pink and blue treats were shown.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.