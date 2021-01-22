Laura Amy Bares Ample Booty In A Seriously Skimpy Thong Bikini

Australian smokeshow Laura Amy flaunted her ample curves in a barely there string bikini in her most recent Instagram share. The brunette beauty, who recently showcased her cleavage in strappy nude lingerie, spotlighted a different part of her anatomy in her latest post, turning her back to the camera to flaunt her curvy booty.

The 28-year-old's bodacious derrière was bared in a scanty powder blue thong which stretched above her hips, exposing her shapely legs. Its spaghetti side straps accentuated her narrow waist, while its minuscule, ruched back left her peachy buns in full view of the camera. Laura posed with one knee raised, giving fans an eyeful of her voluptuous thighs as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare. The angle teased her buxom chest, which was barely contained by a coordinating halterneck top.

The scanty number featured revealing cups that were too small for her busty assets, showcasing some serious sideboob. Her curves almost spilled out of the bottom of the tiny top, resulting in a seductive look that showed a tantalizing glimpse of underboob. The item tied behind her back with a loopy bow draping down, which drew even more attention to the vast amount of skin left on display.

The model was standing by a balcony door, which was wide open and gave followers a peek into her bedroom. The perfect lighting emphasized her flawless, bronzed tan, which the pastel-toned bikini beautifully complemented. Laura arched her back and put her hand on her knee, showing off her stiletto manicure in a deep-red color. Her long, sleek tresses spilled down to her posterior, grazing her buttock. Meanwhile, blond streaks framed her face, highlighting her beautiful features.

Laura playfully captioned her post with a butterfly emoji. The upload received a lot of love from her over 884,000 followers on Instagram, who clicked the "like" button on her photo more than 4,150 times in the first hour. Plenty of her supporters also dropped gushing messages in the comments section, including fellow Aussie model Abby Dowse

"Gorgeous," she wrote, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

"Perfect shape looking gorgeous," agreed another Instagram user.

"Those sexy eyes are a killer wow absolutely wow u made my day thank u laura," raved a third admirer, who also complimented the model's "bootylicious" figure.

"I just can't with you," chimed in a fourth devotee, further expressing their admiration for Laura's sizzling curves with a hot-face and fire emoji.