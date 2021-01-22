Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Bombshell: Kyle Comes Clean

Instagram Models

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

Instagram Models

Sarah Harris Shows Off Her Sweaty Chest In Black Bikini While Sitting With Legs Apart

Instagram Models

Kindly Myers Sprawls Out In Bed In Lacy White Lingerie: 'Netflix And Chill?'

January 22, 2021
Laura Amy Bares Ample Booty In A Seriously Skimpy Thong Bikini
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Australian smokeshow Laura Amy flaunted her ample curves in a barely there string bikini in her most recent Instagram share. The brunette beauty, who recently showcased her cleavage in strappy nude lingerie, spotlighted a different part of her anatomy in her latest post, turning her back to the camera to flaunt her curvy booty.

The 28-year-old's bodacious derrière was bared in a scanty powder blue thong which stretched above her hips, exposing her shapely legs. Its spaghetti side straps accentuated her narrow waist, while its minuscule, ruched back left her peachy buns in full view of the camera. Laura posed with one knee raised, giving fans an eyeful of her voluptuous thighs as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare. The angle teased her buxom chest, which was barely contained by a coordinating halterneck top.

The scanty number featured revealing cups that were too small for her busty assets, showcasing some serious sideboob. Her curves almost spilled out of the bottom of the tiny top, resulting in a seductive look that showed a tantalizing glimpse of underboob. The item tied behind her back with a loopy bow draping down, which drew even more attention to the vast amount of skin left on display.

The model was standing by a balcony door, which was wide open and gave followers a peek into her bedroom. The perfect lighting emphasized her flawless, bronzed tan, which the pastel-toned bikini beautifully complemented. Laura arched her back and put her hand on her knee, showing off her stiletto manicure in a deep-red color. Her long, sleek tresses spilled down to her posterior, grazing her buttock. Meanwhile, blond streaks framed her face, highlighting her beautiful features.

Laura playfully captioned her post with a butterfly emoji. The upload received a lot of love from her over 884,000 followers on Instagram, who clicked the "like" button on her photo more than 4,150 times in the first hour. Plenty of her supporters also dropped gushing messages in the comments section, including fellow Aussie model Abby Dowse.

"Gorgeous," she wrote, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

"Perfect shape looking gorgeous," agreed another Instagram user.

"Those sexy eyes are a killer wow absolutely wow u made my day thank u laura," raved a third admirer, who also complimented the model's "bootylicious" figure.

"I just can't with you," chimed in a fourth devotee, further expressing their admiration for Laura's sizzling curves with a hot-face and fire emoji.

Latest Headlines

Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String

February 20, 2021

Michael Moore Slams Rush Limbaugh After His Death For 'Racism' & 'Hate'

February 20, 2021

NFL Rumors: Patriots Reportedly Had Little Faith In Jarrett Stidham As Starting Quarterback

February 20, 2021

Donald Trump Might Have Known About 'Illegal Mercenary Operation,' Journalist Suggests

February 20, 2021

Jessica Naz Flaunts Hot Bod In Green Satin Lingerie

February 20, 2021

Suki Waterhouse Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Abs In A Bra With Molded Cups

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.