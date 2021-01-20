Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Jessica Simpson Heats Up Winter In Snakeskin Swimsuit
celebrities
Victoria Miller

Jessica Simpson showed off a sizzling look in the middle of winter.

The 40-year-old fashion designer posed in a one-piece snakeskin print swimsuit in a new photo posted to Instagram. Jessica's suit featured a black banded side wrap, and she topped off the look with a fur-trimmed white parka that peeked open just enough to show off her toned and tanned legs.

The mother paired the wintery ensemble with white platform boots as she stood by the side of a pool with steam rising up from it amid a snow-covered setting.

In a Regram of the photo shared on the official page of her Jessica Simpson Collection, seen here, the pic of the blonde beauty was captioned with, "Did someone turn the heat up?!"

Jesica's post received thousands of likes and comments from fans and friends.

"How do you stay so hot in all that cold?" wrote her best friend, Cacee Cobb.

"Girl! I want to look like this at 40! You look amazing!" another fan exclaimed.

"Damn she's back with a vengeance," a third admirer added.

While the general consensus was that Jessica's wintery swimsuit look was steamy, a few eagle-eyed commenters felt the pic looked like it was edited. Several followers zeroed in on Jessica's leg and claimed it didn't look right.

"What's going on with the leg here?" one commenter asked. Another wrote that whoever "edited" the photo should be fired.

Jessica famously lost more than 100 pounds following the birth of her youngest daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson, in 2019. She has been vocal about the workouts and long walks that she takes to stay fit. She has also been very upfront with her fans about her life, spilling all in her 2020 memoir Open Book. Jessica is often praised for her all-natural gorgeous looks and has no problem sharing make-up free pics. The singer and designer always makes the effort to be an open book with her fans.

Jessica's latest leggy look could just be the result of the way she was standing for the pose, but this isn't the first time the stylish star has been accused of Photoshop.

Five years ago, social media commenters accused Jessica of faking her slim figure in pics posted from a girls' weekend to St. Barts, according to RadarOnline. At the time, some critics thought Jessica looked noticeable slimmer than usual in a beachy pic and felt her legs looked altered, noting that her pal also seemed to sport "wavy" legs.

