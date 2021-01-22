Trending Stories
January 22, 2021
Abby Dowse Spreads Her Legs While Wearing Sexy Lingerie In Bed
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

On Wednesday, Abby Dowse gave fans something to drool over by taking to Instagram to share a sizzling-hot photo of herself in sexy lingerie. The bombshell flashed the skin in a strappy nude set which barely covered her perky assets, flaunting her jaw-dropping curves while lounging in bed with her legs spread.

The whole of Abby's tight, athletic body filled the frame as she posed with her back and thigh resting flat against the mattress. She raised one knee, giving fans a peek at her calf and arched, bare foot. She bent one arm at the elbow, lifting her hand and grazing her shoulder with her fingertips. This allowed her to showcase her bling -- a gold watch and a band ring -- and to display her classy manicure which incidentally matched the crimpled white bedsheets underneath her.

Her other arm extended out of the frame, suggesting the photo was a selfie. Her face was partly featured in the snap, which only showed Abby's voluptuous, pursed lips. Likewise, her leg was also cropped out of the picture, resulting in a seductive shot that spotlighted her hourglass figure. The high angle and close perspective gave fans an eyeful of her parted thighs and offered a tantalizing view of her deep cleavage.

The model's busty chest was accentuated by a super low-cut bra, which featured underwire demi-cups connected by discrete strappy details. Her sculpted midriff was exposed between the top and a cut-out garter, which split down the middle into an inverted v-shape highlighted by an extra pair of straps. Meanwhile, the garter straps ran down her legs and wrapped around her thighs twice. The set was complete with a skimpy panty that stretched above her hips, baring her shapely pins. Its straight-cut waistband dipped well bellow her navel, leaving her flat tummy on show.

The lingerie was made out of lace decorated with elegant embroidery, which added chic sophistication to the racy number. A semi-sheer panel served to maintain her modesty, subtly censoring her curves. The outfit was a few shades lighter than her deep, bronzed tan, flattering her smooth, supple skin. Abby further emphasized her flawlessly suntanned look with a layered necklace which sparkled over her ample décolletage, nearly falling into her cleavage.

The revealing ensemble was from Lounge Underwear's lingerie line, Lounge Intimates, which the model credited with a double tag on her photo. Abby labeled it as a favorite in her caption, declaring her love for the smoking-hot look with a yellow heart emoji.

Many of her followers took a cue from the 31-year-old, expressing their admiration with heart and fire emoji in the comments section of the post. The upload amassed just over 400 messages in the first hour, in addition to more than 16,400 likes.

"My god you are stunning," wrote one person, adding two pairs of heart-eyes emoji at the beginning and end of their comment.

"Wow nice set and beautiful body what a perfect combination Abby," gushed a second Instagrammer.

"This color is incredible against your tan," remarked a third user. "That garter is crazy hot on you too."

"You're a dream Abby," chimed in another smitten fan.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the Aussie hottie dropped another sultry bedroom snap over the weekend, teasing admirers with her pert posterior while wearing a scanty thong and long socks. That upload captured her in a tummy-down pose, reeling in about 39,000 likes and over 700 comments.

