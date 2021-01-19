Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 19, 2021
Scarlett Bordeaux Teases Sideboob In Peach Bikini: 'Baby You Make Me Sunshine Every Day'
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Scarlett Bordeaux teased her Instagram followers on Tuesday with a sexy photo of herself. The WWE NXT star crawled on the beach in a bikini as the brilliant sun reflected off the water, creating a golden hue.

In the photo, Scarlett got down and dirty in the sand while on her hands and knees. Her bare feet had sand clinging to them as she stretched one leg out behind her with the other bent in front of her. She had both hands resting on the damp beach. Gentle waves crashed into the shore in the background.

Scarlett wore a peach bikini for the picture. The top tied around her ribcage with pieces of fabric covering her breasts as her pose revealed a glimpse of her sideboob. The high-waisted matching bottoms featured ruching right down the middle of her pert derriere. The leg openings reveal a generous look at her rounded cheeks.

The model had her long platinum blond hair in soft curls. They tumbled over one shoulder and framed her face from a side part, reaching past her breasts. Scarlett looked back over her shoulder at the camera's lens, and she had her full lips parted with a hint of a smile.

The WWE personality credited Daniel Forero as the photographer, and she wrote about sunshine, which went well with the sunny photo. Instagram users expressed their appreciation, with more than 32,200 hitting the like button. Over 200 also took a moment to compose a thoughtful reply praising the image's artistry and Scarlett's physique.

"You are so fine, Scarlett! You're the hottest wrestler to ever exist. No debate. None at all. So sexy," one fan enthused, including a line of flames to complete the comment.

"You're a total smokeshow! This picture is everything. You are super sexy and sensual in it. I love it," a second follower wrote, adding heart-eye smilies, lips, and hearts.

"Wow! When goddess becomes an understatement. This pic embodies exactly that situation. It couldn't be any more perfect than this. Keep up the great work," a third devotee gushed along with roses and a crown.

"Beautiful, your smile and beauty are brighter than the sunshine," a fourth user replied, adding a sun and lips to the comment.

Scarlett regularly shares photos and videos of herself in her wrestling attire, in bikinis, and other skimpy outfits, which keep her fans interested and engaged with her content. She recently showed off in a black jumper while inviting everyone to step into her world.

Latest Headlines

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.