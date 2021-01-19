Scarlett Bordeaux Teases Sideboob In Peach Bikini: 'Baby You Make Me Sunshine Every Day'

Scarlett Bordeaux teased her Instagram followers on Tuesday with a sexy photo of herself. The WWE NXT star crawled on the beach in a bikini as the brilliant sun reflected off the water, creating a golden hue.

In the photo, Scarlett got down and dirty in the sand while on her hands and knees. Her bare feet had sand clinging to them as she stretched one leg out behind her with the other bent in front of her. She had both hands resting on the damp beach. Gentle waves crashed into the shore in the background.

Scarlett wore a peach bikini for the picture. The top tied around her ribcage with pieces of fabric covering her breasts as her pose revealed a glimpse of her sideboob. The high-waisted matching bottoms featured ruching right down the middle of her pert derriere. The leg openings reveal a generous look at her rounded cheeks.

The model had her long platinum blond hair in soft curls. They tumbled over one shoulder and framed her face from a side part, reaching past her breasts. Scarlett looked back over her shoulder at the camera's lens, and she had her full lips parted with a hint of a smile.

The WWE personality credited Daniel Forero as the photographer, and she wrote about sunshine, which went well with the sunny photo. Instagram users expressed their appreciation, with more than 32,200 hitting the like button. Over 200 also took a moment to compose a thoughtful reply praising the image's artistry and Scarlett's physique.

"You are so fine, Scarlett! You're the hottest wrestler to ever exist. No debate. None at all. So sexy," one fan enthused, including a line of flames to complete the comment.

"You're a total smokeshow! This picture is everything. You are super sexy and sensual in it. I love it," a second follower wrote, adding heart-eye smilies, lips, and hearts.

"Wow! When goddess becomes an understatement. This pic embodies exactly that situation. It couldn't be any more perfect than this. Keep up the great work," a third devotee gushed along with roses and a crown.

"Beautiful, your smile and beauty are brighter than the sunshine," a fourth user replied, adding a sun and lips to the comment.

Scarlett regularly shares photos and videos of herself in her wrestling attire, in bikinis, and other skimpy outfits, which keep her fans interested and engaged with her content. She recently showed off in a black jumper while inviting everyone to step into her world.