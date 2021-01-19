Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Laura Sagra And Sister Anllela Share Sizzling Bikini Update: 'So Different But So Alike'
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra delighted her 1 million followers when she shared a bikini update that also included her famous sister, Anllela. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 19, showed the pair holding hands as they posed outside in the sunshine. In the caption, Laura declared that the sisters were "different" but, also, "alike" as well.

Laura wore a halterneck bikini in a shade of blush. The triangular cups plunged down low in the front and revealed plenty of her ample cleavage. The matching briefs sat high over her hips and her toned physique was on display as a result.

Her blond hair was parted to the side and blew gently in the breeze as she leaned in toward her sister in the first snap.

Anllela opted to wear a skimpy pale pink swimsuit in a shade that complimented her sister's outfit. The top featured teeny cups that only barely contained her generous assets and showed off some of her underboob as well. Her briefs tied up in bows on either hip and she completed her look with a pair of rose-tinted glasses.

Anllela's darker locks were also parted to the side and could be seen rippling behind her as she clasped Laura's hand.

Three photos were shared in the update. The first showed the sisters kneeling together. Next up, Anllela had turned to Laura and smiled broadly. The final picture was similar to the first except that, this time, Anllela covered her eyes with her hand in an attempt to block out the sun and Laura rested her hand behind her head.

Laura's followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within eight hours, the photo already had an impressive 45,800 likes and more than 340 comments from her dedicated supporters.

"Most gorgeous sisters," one follower wrote in the comments section.

"I like what my eyes see," another user stated.

"Perfect," a third person simply remarked before adding a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

Many supporters wrote comments in languages other than English when it came to showing their appreciation. The often-used Spanish word "hermosa" cropped up regularly as a result of this. According to a Google translation, this term means "beautiful in English.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. As is common with Laura's updates, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, the kissing emoji also got a lot of attention from fans as well.

Laura often shows off her flawless figure when it comes to sharing updates with her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently flaunted her buns in a pair of high-waisted denim shorts. She teamed this with a white crop top that definitely got her admirers enthused.

