Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

January 19, 2021
Australian Stunner Georgia Gibbs Smolders In Stylish Black Swimsuit
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Georgia Gibbs gave her 717,000 something to look at on Tuesday, January 19, with her most recent update. The Australian model took to the popular photo-sharing platform to upload a couple of images that saw looking sensational and happy in a stylish swimsuit that showcased her incredible figure.

The post was a photo of two Polaroid shots, which she held in her left hand. In both, Gibbs — who is best known for having been featured in Sports IllustratedSwimsuit Issue— was captured in nature as she struck two different poses.

She was in front of what looked to be a river amid bright green vegetation. In one shot, Gibbs had both arms stretched high above her head as she flashed a wide smile at the camera.

Gibbs was dressed in a black one-piece bathing suit featuring a classic design. It included a low-cut neckline that pushed against her chest, highlighting her ample cleavage. It also had high-cut sides, which bared her hips and flattered her feminine shape. Gibbs revealed that she wore the Ziggy suit from the collection she developed in partnership with Kopper & Zink.

She used the caption space to interact with her fans. Gibbs asked them to share something that makes them happy that they want to do more of this year.

Within 14 hours of being published, the post has garnered more than 7,200 likes and upwards of 50 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to answer her question, stating their intentions for 2021.

"Being more positive and grateful for all that I'm lucky enough to have in life. Appreciate the small happy things and learn from the not-so-happy things," one of her fans wrote.

"Setting time limits for apps on my phone has been amazing! It's given me more time to read and write which is my absolute soul food," replied another fan.

"Pursuing creative passions, exploring new interests and meeting new inspiring people [red heart] plus spending time with family as always," chimed in a third admirer.

"Planting, cooking wholesome meals & immersing with nature more," added a fourth follower.

Gibbs has been posting several photos of herself wearing different pieces from her collection. Last week, she did just that last week when she uploaded a slideshow of herself wearing a white two-piece, as The Inquisitr has pointed out. The top boasted an interesting design, with a lower piece that extended almost to her belly button. It included a plunging neckline and medium shoulders straps. Her bottoms were more traditional, featuring a U-shaped waistband that sat high on the sides.

Latest Headlines

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.