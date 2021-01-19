Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Casi Davis Flaunts Clear-Strapped Thong And Mauve Satin Heels In Latest Instagram Update: 'Monday Mood'
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram model Casi Davis delighted her 1.3 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Monday, January 18, saw the celebrity flaunting her flawless thighs and toned buns while wearing a skimpy thong and some killer heels.

In the caption, she insisted that the image was a good representation of her "Monday mood." It was something that many of her supporters heartily agreed with in the comments section.

While Casi's pretty face was not evident in the update, there was still plenty to be appreciated. The Instagram sensation wore a gold-colored thong that featured thin clear straps that sat high over her smooth hips. Laying on her back, the model arched her spine and thrust her hips into the air, further showing off her flawless figure.

On her feet, she wore satin heels in a shade of mauve. The shoes featured a high back over her heels as well as pointy toes and black soles.

Around her knees was what appeared to be a band of material in the same shade as her briefs. Spreading her legs, the material was seen to act somewhat like a resistance band.

The celebrity positioned herself in front of a pale wall that appeared to be in a similar tone to her shoes.

Casi's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within a day, the photo had already garnered more than 9,500 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

Some people questioned whether or not it was actually Casi in the snap, since her face could not be seen. However, others eagerly rushed in to show their appreciation.

"Beautiful pic!!" one follower declared in the comments section.

"In a good mood, then," a fan teased in response to Casi's caption.

"Classy Casi," another user stated.

"I'd love to see what a Friday mood is," a fourth person joked, also using the smiling face emoji with its tongue hanging out as added emphasis to their statement.

In addition, many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words as a way to convey how they felt about Casi's latest update. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart ones. However, several instances of the peach emoji also cropped up as well.

Casi often puts her pert derriere on display in her posts shared with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently wore a white thong in another headless shot. As to be expected, her fans quickly rushed in to voice their opinion.

