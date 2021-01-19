Belgian Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Massive Quads In Tiny Pink Bikini

Savannah Prez gave her 911,000 Instagram followers a strong dose of motivation with a recent post shared earlier this week. The Belgian model and online trainer took to the photo-sharing app to upload a smoldering photo in which she bared her athletic physique by wearing a tiny swimsuit that did her figure nothing but favors.

Prez stood before a full-length mirror at her home in Belgium, as indicated by the geotag. She used her iPhone to take the selfie, fitting her whole body in the frame.

She sizzled in a bikini boasting a textured design in red and pink, with some lilac to break up the lines. The top featured an underwire and thin straps stretching over her shoulders. Prez paired it with matching bottoms that sat high on the sides, showcasing her hips.

Prez wore her light brown hair swept to the side and styled in soft waves that she pulled over her shoulder.

In the caption, Prez discussed how being unable to train at the gym has affected her body. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has mainly worked out at home, where she is not able to train her legs the way she is used to. However, she concluded, she has not lost her "sparkle," which is the most important thing.

The post has attracted about 43,000 likes and more than 530 comments since going live. Her followers used the comments section space to engage with Prez, sharing their own experiences with gym closures over the past year, and also to shower her with praise.

"You look Awesome [two heart-eyes emoji] [two red hearts] But yes!!! Missing heavy leg [fire] day," one user raved.

"You look amazing and yes, that is what rona [taught] me too [screaming face] [laughing] cant wait to feel heavy weights again," replied another user.

"Thank you for this post, and for keeping it real. You look amazing girl," a third fan chimed in.

"You look amazing! And constantly inspire me. You are literally my one inspiration for working out / body goals," added a fourth admirer.

Prez often posts images that showcase her physique, which she uses to engage with her fans and get them interested in being healthy and fit. as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a before-and-after slideshow that highlighted her transformation over the years. In the more recent shot, she wore a black bodysuit with high-cut sides that put her shapely legs front and center. In the older pic, she wore yellow bikini bottoms to showcase her slimmer quads.