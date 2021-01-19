Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Split: 'The Bachelorette' Pair Officially Ends Their Engagement

The Bachelorette fans don't have to speculate about the state of the relationship between Clare Crawley and Dale Moss any longer. As soon as media outlets started to report on the two fighting and taking a break from one another, he took to his Instagram page to confirm the breakup.

People had started to wonder if there was trouble brewing for these two as they spent time separately. On Tuesday morning, spoiler king Reality Steve noted via his blog that he hadn't heard anything about a split.

By afternoon, one media outlet reported that the two were taking a break. Soon after that, another outlet said that the pair had fully broken off their engagement. Minutes after that report emerged, Dale confirmed the buzz via Instagram.

"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways... this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote.

It appears that he closed the comments section on this breakup post. Within just 20 minutes, however, it had already received nearly 20,000 likes as a show of support.

ABC | Craig Sjodin

He thanked everybody for the support and love that he and Clare had received. He also asked that The Bachelorette fans respect their privacy as they navigate this.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another," Dale also wrote.

As of this writing, Clare has not acknowledged the broken engagement on her respective page. That is rather unusual when it comes to "Bachelor Nation." More often than not, the two people involved coordinate their split announcements and post them on social media at the same time.

That might signal that the two did not exactly end things on good terms. At the moment, Clare and Dale are still following one another on Instagram. However, given his announcement, that may not remain the case much longer.

"Funny because a little over a week ago they are posting on insta like everything is going perfect. No surprises they didn't last but wishing them the best in the future," one person tweeted.

The past year has been an intense one in terms of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette splits. Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber recently called it quits, and a separation confirmation came from Carly Waddell and Evan Bass. JP Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert also ended their marriage, and there have been a handful of other splits over the past few months as well.