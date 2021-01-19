Devin Brugman Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Crop Top & Tiny Miniskirt While Posing On The Floor

On Saturday, January 16, American model and businesswoman Devin Brugman made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing photos showed the 30-year-old posing in a white-walled room. The geotag suggested that the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the first image, the co-founder of Monday Swimwear sat on the hardwood floor. She rested her head on the black recliner chair behind her, as she pressed her forearm on the carpet. She raked her fingers through her hair and looked directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open.

Devin altered her position for the following photo by placing both of her hands on the top of her head. She closed her eyes and flashed her beautiful smile.

For the casual photo shoot, Devin opted to wear a plunging long-sleeved black crop top with front-tie detailing. She paired the top with a tiny matching miniskirt. The revealing ensemble, which was from the brand Andjela Collectio, put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on display. The color of the garments also looked gorgeous against her tan skin. As for accessories, the model sported numerous earrings, a delicate necklace, and bracelets worn on her right wrist.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Andjela Collection by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes. Quite a few of Devin's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"You look gorgeous babe," wrote one fan, adding a purple heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"How can someone look this good," added a different devotee, along with a star-eye emoji.

"What a babe," remarked another admirer.

"Love this shot gorgeous," chimed in a fourth social media user.

As fans are aware, Devin is not shy when it comes to showing off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her in revealing outfits.

For instance, last week, she uploaded three pictures, in which she wore a skintight cropped t-shirt and matching figure-hugging jogger pants while posing outside with her dog Walter. That post has been liked over 22,000 times since it was shared.