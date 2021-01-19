Qimmah Russo Flaunts Enviable Physique In Barely There Powder Blue Bikini

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has once again delighted her 1.7 Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 19, saw the celebrity rocking an insanely teeny bikini and flaunted her chiseled physique

Standing in front of a stained wooden paneled barrier, Qimmah wore a barely-there pale blue bathing suit with unique cutouts that showed off plenty of her cleavage as well as an ample amount of underboob. Miniscule triangular cups only just covered her chest and secondary straps underneath her bust further highlighted her curves.

The bikini briefs tied up in bows and sat high on her toned hips. Because of this, the outfit not only drew attention to her upper body but her muscular thighs and washboard abs as she crossed one leg slightly in front of the other.

Qimmah shared two photos of herself wearing the bathing suit. The first one saw her holding onto the barrier behind her and leaning forward as she looked at something that was situated off-screen. Her dark locks were parted in the middle and styled in gentle waves that cascaded down over one shoulder. On her wrist was a hair scrunchie in a shade that matched her swimwear.

The second snap was identical to the first only, this time, it was a close-up shot that centered more on Qimmah's face and upper body.

Qimmah's followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. It only took a scant four hours for the set to rack up an impressive 45,400 likes and more than 1,300 comments from her avid supporters. "WOW gorgeous," one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

"I didn't know PERFECT could get anymore PERFECT!!" a fan declared in obvious admiration.

"I Love Tuesday Now!" another user remarked.

"Always beautiful and incredible physique," a fourth person wrote, also adding the heart am muscly arm emoji for further emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words as a way to convey how they felt about the stunning images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, as is often the case with the fitness guru, the muscly arm was also prominent as well.

Qimmah often flaunts her killer curves when choosing content for her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she once again showed off her enviable cleavage. This time, she selected a plunging mini dress that was also in a shade of blue. The ruched outfit hugged her figure and showed her fans that working out can certainly enhance one's appearance.