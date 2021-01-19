Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Instagram Models

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

January 19, 2021
Melissa Riso Flaunts Physique In Gray Leggings & Crop Top While Kickboxing: 'Hitting The Bag'
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Melissa Riso showcased her fit physique in a skintight workout outfit while she did a kickboxing warmup, leaving her fans inspired by her dedication.

In the video, Melissa was outside in a setup that featured workout equipment. Bright green faux grass was on the ground, and a tent with weights and other machines for those who wanted to get fit in the shade sat in the background.

Melissa wore a simple black mask over her face. She had on a long-sleeved heather gray crop top that hugged her chest and showcased her flat tummy. She paired it with high-waisted matching leggings that emphasized her slender waist and curvy backside and hips. She finished off the outfit with dark tennis shoes. The model wore her long brown hair slicked back in a high ponytail at the crown of her head, and the lengths flew as she worked up a sweat.

Next to Melissa was a black bag with the word "Equinox" printed on the side in large white letters hung from a metal formation. The model repeatedly kicked it as part of her workout warmup routine. Each move showed off Melissa's toned, strong backside and legs.

In her caption, Melissa noted that kickboxing was her hobby for a long time, and she still enjoys using it as part of her fitness routine while she goes to nursing school. Her 1.2 million Instagram followers showed appreciation for the clip, and it racked up over 15,400 views, with nearly 2,500 hitting the like button. Dozens also took the time to compose an uplifting comment.

"Yes! You're kicking A and taking names! That's what I want to do to some people I know," one fan joked, adding several flames to complete the comment.

"What a good thing to do! I admire your endurance, Melissa. I hope you're having a wonderful day," a second follower wrote, including hearts and heart-eye emoji.

"Wow, nice form! I didn't know you were a kickboxer. You are looking great, sweetheart," a third declared, alternating flames with red hearts.

"I get it! That's why you want to become a nurse! First, you kicked someone in the backside, and then you get to give them treatment," a fourth Instagram user teased.

Melissa regularly shares pieces of her life on her social media, which keeps people engaged with her posts. The Inquisitr reported that she recently showcased her voluptuous assets in a sleeveless lavender halter sweater.

Latest Headlines

Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

February 18, 2021

Jessa Duggar Pregnant: 'Counting On' Star Reveals Fourth Pregnancy With Husband Ben Seewald

February 18, 2021

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.