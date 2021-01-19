Brazilian Bombshell Bru Luccas Drops Jaws In Scanty Red Bikini

Bru Luccas thrilled her nearly 4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, January 19, when she treated them to a hot new post. The Brazilian model and celebrity in the fitness world shared a photo that saw her dressed in a scanty swimsuit that put her gym-honed body fully on display, and her fans were not disappointed.

The photo was shot in a snowy, wooded location and featured Luccas standing in front of a hot tub. According to the geotag, she was enjoying a winter day in Big Bear Lake, California.

Luccas faced the camera, flashing a bright smile at the viewer. Her legs were close together, showcasing her shapely thighs and curvy hips.

Luccas sported a bright red two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with the somber tones of her surroundings. The bikini top featured an underwire that pushed against her chest, emphasizing her cleavage. The bottoms ruched along the front, exposing plenty of skin. She pulled the thin straps up high on her sides, which further accentuated her hourglass shape. The tag revealed that the swimsuit was from Boutine Los Angeles.

She also wore a black cardigan, which she pulled to the sides to offer a better view of her body. Luccas completed her look with a dark beanie with two pompoms on either side.

In the caption, Luccas announced that she has created a backup Instagram account that she promised to fill with "lots of different pictures."

The post proved to be an immediate hit with her fans. In under an hour, it has attracted more than 64,000 likes and over 360 comments. Many of them flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the picture, highlighting Luccas's physique and location. Others simply used the occasion to express their admiration for the model.

"Waaaaaooouuu what a delight of a woman," one user wrote.

"Oh my God! Phenomenal," chimed in another fan, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji and a couple of fire.

"Absolutely wonderful and beautiful woman," added a third admirer.

"Curves out of this world," a fourth one replied.

Luccas is well known among her fanbase for sharing photos of herself clad in different suits. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, she did it again earlier this week, when she posted a video shot in partnership with Bang Energy, a brand for which she is an ambassador, as identified in her Instagram bio. She was seen in a nude crocheted two-piece with daisies embroidered on each triangle of her top. Her matching bottoms tied on the sides, highlighting her hips.