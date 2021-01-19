Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Jen Selter Shows Off Her Sculpted Figure & Urges Her Followers To 'Never Skip A Monday Workout'
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a short video in which she flaunted her sculpted figure. Jen stood on a wooden ledge at the edge of a patio area, with a pristine pool visible nearby and the ocean in the distance. The calm water stretched out to the horizon, sun glistening on the surface, and fluffy white clouds dotted the breathtaking blue sky.

Jen kicked off the video in an oversized white robe that draped over her fit figure, obscuring her curves somewhat. The hem of the garment came to her knees, showing just a hint of skin on her calves, and she had her long brunette locks pulled back in a low ponytail. Jen also added a bit of sparkle with a watch that was on her wrist.

She raised her arm and, thanks to a quick transition, was soon wearing a bright orange two-piece swimsuit. The bikini featured a simple top with triangular cups and thin strings securing the piece, and paired it with matching bottoms in the same bold hue. The bottoms were a thong style that left plenty of her peachy posterior on display, and her sculpted stems were also exposed in the look.

She accessorized with a pair of crisp white sneakers, and had some type of resistance band equipment in her hands. After another transition, she had a small wooden stool in her space, which she used as a step while doing lunges.

She used the same simple piece of equipment to do several additional moves, including kick backs that accentuated her incredible rear, and jump ups onto the wooden surface.

She paired the video with a caption that encouraged her followers to "never skip a Monday workout" because of the impact it can have on the week, and the motivation that starting off the week on the right foot can create.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 18,600 likes in just 18 hours, as well as 200 comments from her audience.

"I may have watched this 3 times in a row without realising," one fan wrote, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

"Yasss! You're my inspiration," another follower chimed in.

"Looking great as always," a third fan remarked.

"You are incredible," yet another added, followed by two flame emoji.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a clip in which she rocked a barely-there red swimsuit with thong-style bottoms and a bandeau-style top. She posed on the beach while the water crashed around her feet, looking like a toned goddess.

