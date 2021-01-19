Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Joe Biden Selected A 'Mass Murderer' For His HHS Nominee, Commentator Says
nsfw
Tyler MacDonald

Following the news that Joe Biden nominated Pennsylvania health expert Dr. Rachel Levine for the assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, conservative commentator Jack Posobiec claimed that he hired a "mass murderer."

"Good morning. Biden has chosen mass murderer Rachel Levine as his HHS nominee," he tweeted.

Elsewhere, Posobiec called for the pediatrician to be immediately investigated for her role in nursing home deaths in her region.

"If Rick Snyder can be charged for the Flint water scandal, then Rachael [sic] Levine can be charged for her nursing home deaths under the same standard," he tweeted.

Levine, who would be the first transgender Senate-confirmed federal official if she is approved by the upper chamber, faced criticism for her handling of the Pennsylvania coronavirus crisis while she was the state's assistant health secretary. As reported by The Morning Call, the pediatrician faced scrutiny over the area's high elderly home death tolls. Notably, Republicans suggested that the region did not work hard enough to protect its elderly residents. The publication highlighted that over half of the state's COVID-19 deaths took place in care facilities

Per The Daily Wire, Levine notably ordered long-term aid facilities to continue accepting coronavirus-positive residents and threatened disciplinary action against those that did not do so.

Pennsylvania Sen. Doug Mastriano called for Levine's resignation and blamed her for the spike in cases among elderly homes, Newsweek reported. Conversely, Gov. Tom Wolf lauded the doctor and said she did a "phenomenal job" at helping keep Pennsylvanians safe amid the pandemic.

Levine also received scrutiny for moving her 95-year-old mother out of a care facility amid the outbreaks at the region's long-term care homes.

"My mother requested and my sister and I, as her children, complied to move her to another location during the COVID-19 outbreak," she said at the time.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the coronavirus outbreak, at the Hotel Du Pont March 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Getty Images | Drew Angerer

According to The Morning Call, Levine faced a "stream of mockery and abuse on social media and elsewhere" due to her being a transgender woman.

"Your actions perpetuate a spirit of intolerance and discrimination against LGBTQ individuals and specifically transgender individuals," the doctor said of her attackers.

As further noted by The Daily Wire, LGBT advocacy group Victory Institute lobbied to secure Levine a spot in the Biden administration. Robin Gonzalez, a member of the group, claimed that there is "value in giving visibility" to medical professionals like Levine, who she said is "unique in her field."

Elsewhere, some praised Biden on Twitter and other social media platforms for fulfilling his promise to advance rights for transgendered people.

