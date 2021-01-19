Trending Stories
January 19, 2021
Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Curvaceous Booty In Skintight Leggings For Quadruple Set Of Snaps
Instagram Models
Stacy Carey

Brunette bombshell Katya Elise Henry caused a stir among her 8 million Instagram followers with her Monday set of snapshots.

The slate of four photos was shared by the fitness model as she hyped the start of her "Thicc Challenge." She teased that the first day of the workout plan kicked her tush as she worked hard on her glutes and core. She also gave everybody one more shot at joining in on the fun.

The group of selfies was snapped in a bathroom, as is often the case with Kayla's snaps. She had her long, dark tresses pulled up into a loose bun atop her head and a few free wisps framed her face.

Katya wore earbuds, some rings, and a necklace. This appeared to be one she wears often with a pendant of "14" on it that represents her NBA beau Tyler Herro's number with the Miami Heat.

While Katya shares plenty of risque shots showing her plump booty and tantalizing bits of bare skin, this series was different. She wore what appeared to be a roomy black T-shirt along with a pair of skintight leggings.

The leggings fully covered Katya's lower half. However, they were still fairly revealing in a sense. They clung to her shapely thighs and did a fabulous job of showcasing her peachy posterior.

The ruched pants were designed with a wide black waistband that angled down in the back. This design element served to further accentuate Katya's already excessively bubbly bum.

In the first photo, Katya stood with a hand on a cocked hip. The shirt was scrunched up a bit and that allowed her to teasingly flaunt her curvy derriere.

The second photo featured Katya standing sideways, angled just enough to show off her iconic booty. The third and fourth pictures echoed the first two, although Katya did throw in some fish lips in one of them.

In less than 22 hours, Katya's series of titillating workout snaps received more than 175,000 likes and 920 comments.

"Ridiculously hot," a fan praised.

"This is the most beautiful booty on Earth no cap," another declared.

"The most sensual and beautiful," a third person noted.

"Beautiful queen," someone else wrote.

A few days ago, Katya flaunted her killer physique in a professional shot that she shared via her Instagram page. In that case, she chose orange workout shorts and a matching swimsuit top to show off her alluring figure. In the days since she initially shared it, more than 101,000 fans have hit the "like" button on that post.

