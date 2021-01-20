Trending Stories
January 20, 2021
Donald Trump Will Use His 'Army Of Domestic Terrorists' To Start A Civil War, Author Says
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

In a short video titled #TrumpsNewArmy, author Don Winslow warned of the danger Donald Trump and his supporters pose in the years after he leaves the White House, Red State reported.

"In the years ahead, Trump will lead his army of domestic terrorists," he said.

"He will encourage and incite violence. He will play the role of arsonist and fireman. He will start a civil war and then say things were more peaceful when he was president."
The New York Times bestselling author called for a "citizen army" to monitor Trump supporters and equated the president and his backers with Osama bin Laden.

"The greatest threat facing America today comes from within: radical extreme conservatives also known as "domestic terrorists,'" he said.

Per Time, Trump supporters who were involved in the Capitol riots are being labeled by many as domestic terrorists.

"Everyone is saying it was a terrorist attack. Everyone thinks I'm a terrorist because I was at that event," one supporter told the publication.

The outlet claimed that a "growing chorus of security experts and politicians" is painting Trump backers as akin to the Islamic State and Al Qaeda.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally for Republican Senate candidate Mike Braun at the County War Memorial Coliseum November 5, 2018 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Getty Images | Aaron P. Bernstein

Winslow is one of a growing number of people who have called for a crackdown on domestic terrorism in the wake of the Capitol riots. Others, such as journalist Glenn Greenwald, warned that the purported new War on Terror might lead to the same abuses that surfaced in the post-9/11 George W. Bush administration's battle against terrorism.

Time noted that the riots have sparked the argument over whether right-wing domestic terrorism should be fought with existing criminal laws or new legislation modeled after post-9/11 legislation. According to critics like Greenwald, new laws will only be abused. Notably, columnist Benjamin Wallace-Wells previously highlighted that Bush's Patriot Act was used to charge just 15 terrorism cases from 2006 to 2009, but was used for 122 fraud cases and 1,618 drug cases.

An alleged leader of the far-right extremist group Oath Keepers was arrested for conspiracy for his purported involvement in "planning and coordinating" the storming of the Capitol, CNN reported. The group believes that the federal government is gripped by a conspiracy to take away Americans' civil rights, one that focuses on recruiting current and former law enforcement officers, first responders, and military members.

As The Inquisitr reported, Republican operative and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt previously claimed that Trump backers want the United States engulfed in a second civil war. According to Schmidt, Trump has encouraged his adherents who hold this desire.

