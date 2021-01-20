Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 20, 2021
Hillary Clinton Slammed For Pushing Trump-Putin Conspiracy Theory In Wake Of Capitol Riots
Politics
Tyler MacDonald

During Monday's episode of her You and Me Both podcast, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton floated the unsubstantiated theory that Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin before the storming of the U.S. Capitol, which many have blamed the U.S. leader for inciting.

"I would love to see his phone records to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol," she said, per the New York Post.

"We now know that — not just him, but his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members — have the same disregard for democracy."
The comments received criticism from many journalists on social media.

"I don't know what's worse: if she actually believes this is a possibility or if she's recklessly throwing out a conspiracy theory like this in some misguided effort to get Democrats to rehash Russia investigations," progressive commentator Emma Vigeland tweeted.

"Have you heard of #BlueAnon?" The Nation journalist Aaron Maté tweeted, paralleling the comments with the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Clinton and her guest, Hosue Speaker Nancy Pelosi, continued to suggest the establishment of a "9/11-type commission" to investigate Trump's purported links to Putin. As noted by Maté, FBI and Congressional probes have already examined the possible conspiracy between the two leaders to influence the 2016 election and did not find sufficient evidence to support the hypothesis.

According to NBC News, the FBI has launched an inquiry into the possibility that foreign governments attempted to interfere in the Capitol riot. Notably, the bureau is examing series of Bitcoin payments allegedly made to far-right figures by a French national who subsequently died by suicide. Nevertheless, there is thus far no evidence of foreign government involvement in the riots.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton delivers a keynote speech during the American Federation of Teachers Shanker Institute Defense of Democracy Forum at George Washington University on September 17, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Getty Images | Zach Gibson

This is not the first time that Clinton has supposedly floated a far-out theory without substantiation. As reported by CNN, Clinton previously suggested that Russians were grooming then-Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard to make a bid for a third-party run and promote their interests. According to Clinton, Gabbard was the "favorite of the Russians." Gabbard ultimately endorsed Democrat President-elect Joe Biden for the White House.

After the allegations, Gabbard slammed Clinton as the "queen of warmongers." She continued to claim that there was a concerted effort to destroy her presidential campaign and accused Clinton of spearheading the effort via her allies and proxies in the corporate media and military-industrial complex. The former Hawaii congresswoman also taunted Clinton to take another shot at the presidency.

Latest Headlines

Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

February 18, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

February 18, 2021

'General Hospital' Spoilers For Wednesday: Britt's Running Out Of Time

February 18, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.